As though DC restaurateurs hadn’t suffered enough in the wake of the pandemic, many local menus were shockingly devoid of a stalwart staple this season: blue crabs. The about-face at restaurants like Ketch 22, Point Crab House & Grill, Woodmont Grill, and more had nothing to do with a lack of consumer demand. Rather, shockingly low crab populations in the Chesapeake contributed to soaring wholesale costs – $60 per pound instead of an average of about $20 – forcing the hands of restaurateurs. Other establishments like Bethesda Crab House or True Chesapeake Oyster Company coped with the shortage differently, opting to continue to serve crab, albeit with prices to match the hike – $24 per crab cake sandwich at the latter, instead of $19. Still others chose to eat the difference.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO