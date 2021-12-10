Tecnoglass upgraded to buy from neutral at Sidoti & Co.

Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore.

Copyright © 2021 MarketWatch, Inc. All rights reserved.

By using this site you agree to the Subscriber Agreement & Terms of Use,

Privacy Notice, and Cookie Notice.

MarketWatch

Company

Dow Jones Network

Intraday Data provided by FACTSET and subject to terms of use. Historical and current end-of-day data provided by FACTSET. All quotes are in local exchange time. Real-time last sale data for U.S. stock quotes reflect trades reported through Nasdaq only. Intraday data delayed at least 15 minutes or per exchange requirements.