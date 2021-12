John Daly II was on brand with his first response to a reporter this week who was interviewing him about his upcoming appearance with his long-bearded father at the PNC Challenge in Orlando on Dec. 18 and 19. “Hobbies away from golf? Well, I would say the gym, but you know how the Dalys are with the gym,” JDII cracked.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO