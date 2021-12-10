Orro Adds Profit Line Distributing to Lineup

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar, the post-purchase pioneer, announced today it has acquired Lumi, the world's first and leading marketplace of packaging and print products. The acquisition solidifies Narvar as the customer experience leader, from pixel to package. Over 1100 of the world's leading brands, including Levi's, GAP and Lululemon, use Narvar to improve the customer experience — from anticipating and tracking deliveries to managing and automating returns — and build loyalty after shoppers click 'buy.' Lumi helps more than 700 leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, including Parachute Home, Nutrafol, and Misfits Market, make smarter packaging decisions. Together with Lumi, Narvar will revolutionize packaging as the new storefront, enabling retailers to enhance their post-purchase brand experience with a more efficient and sustainable supply chain.

