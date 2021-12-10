ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orro Adds Profit Line Distributing to Lineup

By Orro, Profit Line Distributing
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro, creators of the professional-grade top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced the addition of Novato, Calif.-based Profit Line Distributing to its lineup of nationwide distributors. Amid strong pro-channel demand and a rapid expansion of Orro's dealer base, Profit Line marks the fifth major...

The Press

Affiliates of CriticalPoint Capital Complete Sale of JackRabbit to Fleet Feet

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliates of CriticalPoint Capital, LLC ("CriticalPoint") are pleased to announce the closing of the sale of JackRabbit (the "Company") to Fleet Feet. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, JackRabbit is the second-largest running specialty retailer in the U.S. serving a broad audience of runners, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts seeking high performance footwear and training gear. With headquarters in Carrboro, North Carolina, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores.
BUSINESS
The Press

New metrics in Flosum Winter Release '21

FLOSUM UNVEILS NEW WINTER RELEASE '21 TO INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY, SECURITY AND INTEGRATIONS FOR SALESFORCE DEVELOPER TEAMS. SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flosum, the leading DevSecOps release management platform for Salesforce, today announced the unveiling of Flosum Winter Release '21 for its release management solution, database backup and recovery tool and data migrator. Flosum Winter Release '21 focuses on delivering new developer productivity and enhanced integrations. In addition, Flosum has greatly increased focus on security in the wake of major trends toward DevSecOps and Zero Trust Policies.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Cacique® Paves Way for the Future with Name Change to Cacique Foods LLC

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly fifty years, Cacique has brought its fresh, high-quality products to tables across the country while consistently operating under the values of Family, Quality, Integrity and Authenticity. Today, as one of America's top authentic Hispanic food brands, the company proudly introduces a new business name – Cacique Foods LLC. As the brand ushers in the next era of expansion across a variety of food categories and eating occasions, this refreshed name reflects both its growth and continued commitment to the core values it was founded upon.
BUSINESS
The Press

Oyster Named a G2 Category Leader as it Announces Major Growth

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster®, the company that makes hiring people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, has been named a Leader in G2's Grid® Report for Multi-Country Payroll | Winter 2022. The news caps what has been a year of major growth for the company, which increased the number of team members on its platform by nearly 40x this year.
BUSINESS
State
Hawaii State
The Press

Synchrony Invests in Skipify to Transform Digital Commerce

SAN FRANCISCO and STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, today announced a strategic investment in Skipify – a digital payments company that enables merchants to offer an instant, one-tap checkout solution. In addition to the strategic investment made through Synchrony Ventures, Synchrony will partner with Skipify on commercializing Skipify's capabilities across Synchrony's expansive merchant network and financial ecosystem.
BUSINESS
The Press

InventHelp Inventor Develops Pool Communicator (LAX-1265)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been employed as a pool technician for 10 years and find it a hassle to text and call 80 clients a week," said one of the inventors from Lancaster, Calif. "This inspired me to develop another form to communicate with customers regarding their pools."
The Press

Narvar Acquires Lumi to Further Enrich the Post-purchase Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar, the post-purchase pioneer, announced today it has acquired Lumi, the world's first and leading marketplace of packaging and print products. The acquisition solidifies Narvar as the customer experience leader, from pixel to package. Over 1100 of the world's leading brands, including Levi's, GAP and Lululemon, use Narvar to improve the customer experience — from anticipating and tracking deliveries to managing and automating returns — and build loyalty after shoppers click 'buy.' Lumi helps more than 700 leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, including Parachute Home, Nutrafol, and Misfits Market, make smarter packaging decisions. Together with Lumi, Narvar will revolutionize packaging as the new storefront, enabling retailers to enhance their post-purchase brand experience with a more efficient and sustainable supply chain.
BUSINESS
The Press

DAC 2021 Wrap-up - S2C turns more than a few heads

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that the 58th Design Automation Conference held this year in San Francisco has concluded, we take a minute to look back at the results and ascertain what it meant for our company. Unfortunately, many popular tradeshows held in the time of...
BUSINESS
The Press

Phanes Therapeutics TO PRESENT AT BIOTECH SHOWCASE™ 2022 IN SAN FRANCISCO Company expects to file three INDs in 2022

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc., an emerging biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in immuno-oncology, today announced that it has scheduled a company presentation at Biotech Showcase™ 2022, to be held January 10–12, during the most important week in healthcare at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

ZENARATE AND GENPACT TO LEAD 'DEVELOP TOP-PERFORMING AGENTS THROUGH AI CONVERSATION SIMULATION' WORKSHOP AT CUSTOMER CONTACT WEEK IN LAS VEGAS

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate (https://www.zenarate.com/), the world's leading conversation simulation solution, and Genpact will co-lead a workshop, "Develop Top Performing Agents Through AI Conversation Simulation," tomorrow, December 14, at the Customer Contact Week (CCW) conference in Las Vegas. The session, set for 1:30 p.m. PT, will highlight how Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, is using Zenarate AI Coach to create confident top-performing agents delivering industry-leading KPIs.
TECHNOLOGY
rockproducts.com

BinMaster Adds DW Prouty to Distribution Network

Mobile, Ala.-based Dwight W. Prouty Co. will now offer the full line of BinMaster sensors and software solutions, including the exclusive 3DLevelScanner, to Alabama and Florida Panhandle customers. Jed Prouty, son of founder Dwight Prouty, said, “We’re very excited to partner with BinMaster and bring a robust portfolio of high-quality...
MOBILE, AL
McKnight's

Monarch shuffles execs, adds Morley to lineup

Josh Legum, co-founder of Monarch Healthcare Management and its current CEO, will become president effective January 3, 2022, as the company expands its upper-level management team. Current chief operating officer Marc Halpert will transition to the role of CEO, with Mark Morley LHNA, hired as the new COO. Morley has...
BUSINESS
RideApart

Spanish Startup Ebroh Adds Bravo CR To 2022 Lineup

A good number of lightweight electric two-wheelers currently available in the U.S. and Europe are oftentimes made-in-China machines which have been rebadged and slightly restyled. Make of this what you will, but the facts speak for themselves. These affordable machines have made it a lot easier for people to get around, as well as make the shift to greener, more sustainable mobility.
RETAIL
The Press

Trimble Acquires AgileAssets to Expand its Infrastructure Software Solutions Portfolio

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today it has acquired AgileAssets, a provider of enterprise infrastructure asset management software to private organizations and government, including national road authorities and state-level transportation agencies in the United States. AgileAssets' powerful Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) asset management solutions provide organizations with advanced analytics for real-time decision making as well as insights for efficiently managing day-to-day maintenance operations. AgileAssets' solutions address the global challenges associated with maintaining and replacing aging transportation infrastructure. Financial terms were not disclosed.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

mCloud Signs Cloud Agreement with Virtual Vision to Host AssetCare™ Customers in Saudi Arabia

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions today announced it has signed an agreement with Virtual Vision ("V2"), a local provider of cloud computing services within Saudi Arabia, to host the Company's AssetCare solutions on the V2 Public Cloud for use in the Kingdom. The agreement was signed on December 14, 2021 and enables mCloud to complete the onboarding of several new Saudi customers and immediately take these customers live with AssetCare.
BUSINESS
The Press

MURAL Welcomes Visual Thinking Innovator Sunni Brown

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL, the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration, announced today the appointment of best-selling author and visual thinking pioneer Sunni (Sun) Brown as its Doodler-in-Residence. Her unconventional title references her second book The Doodle Revolution, a manifesto and how-to for applying visual language to problem solving. As a leader within the growing community of MURAL expert Playmakers™, Brown will show enterprise teams how to solve problems through visual thinking and more meaningful, guided collaboration.
The Press

Full Circle Insights Closes 2021 with Significant Momentum, on Track for Strong Growth in 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights®, Inc., maker of comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solutions, announces today that the company is closing out 2021 with major momentum and is positioned for exceptional growth in 2022. By successfully executing its product and growth strategy in 2021, Full Circle Insights set the stage for even higher levels of growth in 2022 as it differentiates its expanding suite of B2B measurement solutions in a rapidly changing marketplace.
BUSINESS
The Press

Harmonic CableOS® Cloud-Native Core Platform Logo

Harmonic and Rogers Communications Partner to Evolve Next-Generation Broadband Services. SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it is partnering with Rogers Communications, a leading Canadian technology and media company, to power the company's next generation multi-gigabit broadband services using Harmonic's CableOS® cloud-native converged core platform.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Resolve Systems

Resolve Systems Appoints Sean Heuer as Vice President of Product to Accelerate Current Growth. CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Systems®, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, today announced the appointment of Sean Heuer as Vice President of Product, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing innovation. Sean is responsible for accelerating the adoption of Resolve's intelligent IT automation solutions for its hundreds of enterprise and service provider customers across the globe.
BUSINESS
