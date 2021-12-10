ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Following NYC, Philly may require proof of vaccination for indoor dining

WHYY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Philadelphia is considering a vaccine mandate for all indoor dining — affecting both customers and employees, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer....

whyy.org

Seamus Mc Bundy
2d ago

Yes we don’t want those vaccinated people getting sick however what are they vaccinated from they still get it still spread it and need boosters to still get it still spread it 😂😂😂

WHYY

Philly police, A.G. tout reductions in shootings in some parts of West Philly

500 people have been murdered in Philadelphia so far this year, passing the previous record set in 1990. However, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw went to West Philadelphia on Tuesday to say there is some good news: A partnership between them and community groups led to a decrease in the number of shootings in that part of the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

COVID toll nears 800,000 to close out year filled with death

Carolyn Burnett is bracing for her first Christmas without her son Chris, a beloved high school football coach whose outdoor memorial service drew a crowd of hundreds. The unvaccinated 34-year-old father of four died in September as a result of COVID-19 after nearly two weeks on a ventilator, and his loss has left a gaping hole for his mother, widow and family as the holidays approach.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHYY

Why is it so hard to get a COVID booster these days?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience. Two weeks ago, Chelsea Chamberlain tried to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in West Philadelphia. The earliest appointments she could find were weeks away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Krasner apologizes for comments on Philly’s violence crisis

Philadelphia’s District Attorney apologized on Monday for comments he made last week that the city does not have a violence crisis, surrounded by community supporters who accepted his admission of wrongdoing. Krasner made a new statement during his weekly violence update, this time from the Love Zion Baptist Church...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Skippack Pharmacy vaccinates 10,000 kids with ‘super hero’ clinics

This story originally appeared in 6abc. A mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Montgomery County Sunday helped nearly 2,000 5-11-year-old kids get protection against the virus. Skippack Pharmacy held the clinic at North Penn School, the same venue it has been using for the past five weeks to vaccinate a total of 10,000 children. Families say they’re relieved to get their kids their shots before the holidays.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Report explores a decarbonized future for PGW, cites its current structure and business model as challenges

Philadelphia Gas Works has agreed to take steps toward exploring how to reduce its carbon footprint as part of the city’s overall goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 81-page PGW Business Diversification Study, released Thursday, aims to tackle the difficult question of how the city can meet its climate goals while also owning a fossil fuel company that contributes a large portion of global warming emissions as it provides heating and cooking gas to city residents.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

How the U.S. got on the slow track with at-home COVID tests

Dr. Kavita Patel wishes navigating the pandemic could work for her patients like it does across much of Europe, where take-home COVID-19 tests are free or virtually free, and so widely available that people can use them every day — before going to work, or a party. “Shouldn’t this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHYY

Workers urge lawmakers to ban smoking at N.J. casinos

New Jersey casino employees lobbied on Thursday for a bill that would ban smoking in casinos across the state. At a rally at the State House in Trenton, organizers with Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (C.E.A.S.E.) said it’s a matter of life and death. “The smoke at our tables...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WHYY

Pennsylvania could get universal preschool. Here’s how

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Parent Danielle Ruffin thinks every Pennsylvania child deserves a preschool program like the one her 4-year-old daughter Novah attends inside a small brick building in North Philadelphia. Young World Early Learning Center, which recently earned the state’s top rating, is a place where...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Delaware students try to sweeten day for hospital staffers amid latest COVID spike

Nurse Melva Lane manages a non-COVID-19 unit at Wilmington Hospital but all the beds in her unit and many others are occupied. That’s because yet another spike in coronavirus cases across the state has stressed the hospital’s capacity. The surge has led ChristianaCare and other hospitals in Delaware, including Beebe Healthcare in Sussex County, to suspend non-urgent surgeries.
DELAWARE STATE
Philadelphia, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
