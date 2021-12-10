Following NYC, Philly may require proof of vaccination for indoor dining

Three months after leaving Afghanistan, Hadi can finally say he is settling into his new life in the United States. The cozy apartment in South Philadelphia he shares with his wife, 1-year-old-son, and younger brother is a big reason why. From the third floor of the brick rowhouse on Reed Street, Hadi and his family can comfortably write this new and unexpected chapter.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO