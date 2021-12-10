LVMH to buy Marcolin’s 49% stake in joint-venture Thelios

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Spanish contemporary fashion label Bimba Y Lola is launching in China with a joint venture with ImagineX, Lane Crawford Joyce Group’s distribution and brand management arm.
With a corporate office to be set up in Shanghai, the brand aims to establish a retail presence on Alibaba’s Tmall and Tencent’s WeChat, and physical pop-ups by 2022, to ramp up brand awareness and customer following.More from WWD35th Annual Footwear News Achievement AwardsA Look Back at the Career of Adolfo SardinaDsquared2 Pre-Fall 2022
It will be followed by store rollouts, with plans to open 30 points of...
Comments / 0