LVMH to buy Marcolin’s 49% stake in joint-venture Thelios

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO