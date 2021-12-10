ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New York's COVID surge is back — and so is its mask mandate

By KAREN MATTHEWS, MARINA VILLENEUVE, MICHAEL HILL Associated Press
Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Facing a cold-weather surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. Hochul said the decision to reinstitute a mask mandate was based...

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

Residents and businesses react to New York State mask mandate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After the weekend, the mask mandate goes back into effect across New York State. Businesses were hit hard by the pandemic. Many are still recovering almost two years later. The mask mandate going back into effect on Monday can seriously impact businesses all over again. Lauren...
SYRACUSE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York Brings Back Statewide Mask Mandate To Slow COVID-19 Spread

ALBANY – New York’s Governor has announced new steps to crackdown on the spread of COVID-19 this fall, including reviving the state’s mask requirement. Governor Kathy Hochul Friday announced masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Republican County Executives Say They Will Not Enforce New York’s Indoor Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Republican New York county executives are refusing to enforce the state’s new mandate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. With 75% of eligible Putnam County residents at least partially vaccinated, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is defying the state health department mandate requiring masks unless entrance is limited to only the vaccinated. “We are not enforcing this,” Odell said. “I will not put health department employees out on the street to enforce something as if they were a law enforcement agency.” The Dutchess County Executive is also refusing to enforce the mandate. “These are beleaguered small businesses all throughout the State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NJ COVID Hospitalizations Soar 25% in Week, School Infections Rising Too

The number of people hospitalized in New Jersey due to COVID-19 rose 25% in less than a week, and Gov. Phil Murphy says infection rates in schools are rising too. The rate of students infected with COVID per 1,000 people rose more than 80% from the first week of November to the last, Murphy said in a Monday briefing. For staff? The rate rose more than 160% over that same period.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wxxinews.org

What they're saying about New York's new mask mandate

Reaction about New York’s new indoor masking mandate is rolling in. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that all businesses in the state must require masks or check vaccination status on entry starting Monday. A joint statement from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and County Commissioner of Public Health Dr....
ROCHESTER, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Mask Mandates Return to New York State as COVID Cases Soar

New Yorkers are again being required to wear facial coverings while inside public places in an attempt to curb the latest wave of coronavirus infections. The mandate, which goes into effect December 13, says all businesses in the state must require patrons and staff to wear masking while inside all public places unless that business requires vaccination against COVID-19. The measure is to be re-evaluated January 15.
PUBLIC HEALTH
blackchronicle.com

New York mask mandate; omicron COVID-19 data: Virus updates

Maine, Michigan and and Indiana are among the latest states to request and receive aid from the National Guard in combatting the coronavirus pandemic threatening to overwhelm their hospitals. This week, about 75 National Guard members were deployed in Maine to help amid a pandemic high of 400 patients hospitalized...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
103.9 The Breeze

Governor Hochul Brings Back NY Mask Mandate Amid COVID Surge

In an effort to help curb the winter COVID surge and keep business open, New York is putting a new mask and proof of vaccination mandate into place. In a plan announced by Governor Hochul earlier today, the new mandate would require "...masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement." The new mandate will start this Monday, December 13th, and will run through Saturday, January 15th. At the end of the mandate period, the state will assess the need to end or extend the measure based on the COVID climate at that time.
PUBLIC HEALTH

