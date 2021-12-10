ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach to Host Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Celebration

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fuj6b_0dJSDlLt00
Tanger Outlets

The party starts when the tree lights and the music begins! To help families start their Winter Break off right, Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites shoppers to its Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Celebration on Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. The celebration will begin with a tree lighting, followed by a dance party hosted by a live DJ. A face painter, a stilt walker, food trucks, holiday crafts and a hot chocolate station will also be available for families to enjoy.

WHAT: Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Celebration

Event includes a tree lighting, a holiday dance party, food trucks and festive activities

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach

1100 Cornerstone Blvd.

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

(Event located next to the big tree between H&M and Polo)

HOW: FREE and open to the public.

Connect with Tanger Outlets Center on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit tangeroutlets.com/daytona. Download the Tanger Outlets App for the scoop on events and the latest sales.

Comments / 1

Related
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Hosting The Elf on the Shelf Merriest Moments on Dec. 17

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth plays host to some holiday magic with The Elf on the Shelf® Merriest Moments on Dec. 17 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. As part of a partnership with The Elf on the Shelf, Tanger Outlets Fort Worth invites shoppers to a game of hide-and-seek with some mischievous Scout Elves. Using their Scavenger Hunt Activity Books, kids will follow entertaining, interactive clues to find the elves’ secret hiding spots around Tanger Outlets Fort Worth. After discovering all ten Scout Elves, they can show their completed book at Shopper Services to receive a free gift. The evening will conclude at the Holiday Tree where families can enjoy holiday treats, crafts, games, a selfie station and a reading of “The Elf on the Shelf” from Santa Claus himself.
FORT WORTH, TX
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Foley to Host The Elf on the Shelf Magical Mornings on Dec. 15

Tanger Outlets Foley plays host to some holiday magic with The Elf on the Shelf® Magical Mornings on Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. As part of a partnership with The Elf on the Shelf, Tanger Outlets Foley invites kids to a morning of fun featuring cookies and refreshments, crafts and a reading of “The Elf on the Shelf.” The event will conclude with the Magical Holiday Scavenger Hunt, where the kids will follow entertaining, interactive clues to locate mischievous Scout Elves hidden around Tanger Outlets Foley.
FOLEY, AL
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Commerce Welcomes Families for Holiday Photos through Christmas Eve

Tanger Outlets Commerce welcomes little ones to share their Christmas wishes and take photos with St. Nick this holiday season. Santa will be at the center December 18-19 from 11a.m.-4 p.m., and Kaptured by Kyle will be on hand for professional images. The shop will also feature seven holiday-themed backdrops – including a Toy Store, Red Truck in Snow, Boho Christmas, Chic Christmas, Holiday Bed, Holiday Doll and Santa's Place – through December 24 for festive holiday themed photos.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Children’s Museum of Atlanta celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with holiday activities all December long

Throughout the merry month of December, Children’s Museum of Atlanta invites families to celebrate a variety of holidays with its annual Celebrations in Light programming. Plus, Sockefeller Plaza returns for kids to grab their favorite pair of socks and skate the 200-square-foot rink! Friends and family will explore the holiday season with art, science, design and on-stage programming.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Daytona Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb adds Airsoft Shooting Range, Selfie Museum and Second Cheer Studio

Town Center at Cobb is expanding its roster with the addition of three new experiential options. Space Battle, an airsoft shooting range, will offer an active and engaging game environment. Social Media Rich Couture Selfie Boutique will provide the perfect selfie backdrop, and the locally owned Wilson Beauford Cheer Studio which offers cheer and tumbling instruction will welcome its second space in the mall after the new year. The new offerings join Lunar Mini Golf, an indoor mini golf course illuminated entirely by black lights! These entertaining and interactive additions complement the more than 150 brand, dining and experiential offerings and further enhance the overall mix of options at the center.
COBB, GA
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb Announces Several Pop-Up Shops in Time for the Holiday Season

Town Center at Cobb welcomes the busy holiday season with the expansion of its retail offerings with the addition of eight new pop-up shops. The new shops include See’s Candies, Personalized Ornaments, Cutco, Toys for Everyone, Lazy Co, Crystal King, Gifts from the Holy Land and Magical Puzzles. Popular department store Macy’s has also expanded its toy and personal shopper offerings this season. These retail additions ensure that shoppers can find the perfect gift for everyone on their list!
COBB, GA
Atlanta News

CMA hosting Winter Scavenger Hunt

While kids play, they will search for lights, decorations, games, story times, crafts and more! Groups who complete the scavenger hunt will receive a prize. Session A: 9:30 a.m. / Session B 1:30 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#H M#Dance Party#Host Rockin#Tanger Outlets Center#The Tanger Outlets App
Atlanta News

Friday Jam Sessions at CMA

Little ones will rock and roll their way into the weekend with high energy, music-filled activities and foster a love of music in their favorite pajamas! After the dance party, guests will receive a hot cocoa kit to take home.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Christmas at CMA

Parents and children will honor the holiday with Piccadilly Puppets sharing a tale of Christmas spirit and friendship between a hungry fox and a lonely bunny. Santa might even make an appearance!
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Pike Nurseries offers fresh and fragrant décor for the holidays

As the merriest time of the year approaches, the experts at Pike Nurseries are offering tips on how to bring the recognizable scents of the holidays into the home! Beyond the beloved Christmas tree, the center of many holiday traditions, fresh greenery and plants from garland to poinsettias can fill every home with festive fragrance and good cheer this season. Holly-jolly decorators can depend on the experts at Pike Nurseries to help them select the perfect fresh décor and provide tips to keep them fresh into the New Year.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Atlanta News

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season at The Battery Atlanta

Tis the season! Cobb County’s year-round live, work, play destination The Battery Atlanta has planned a festive lineup of holiday events for the whole family! From an outdoor movie night with “How the Grinch stole Christmas” to family photo taken with Santa Claus, the festive fun never ends. Coca Cola Roxy and Park Bench also offer a wide range of performers throughout the month.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Santa’s Post Office presented by Truist

Fridays-Sundays in December and the week of Dec. 20. Little ones are invited to bring their handwritten letters to Santa – postage not required – in person at his official Atlanta outpost. Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest!
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Columbus to host Sensory Friendly Holiday Tree Lighting with Santa, Dec. 2

Tanger Outlets Columbus will celebrate the holiday season for families in the autism community with a Sensory FriendlyTree Lighting with Santa on Friday, Dec. 2. From 5 - 7 p.m., the open-air outlet destination will offer one-on-one time with Santa in a sensory-friendly space, with adjustments including with low light and no music, in Suite 999 across from Old Navy. Each child will also have a turn to light up the tree. Attendees can enjoy festive snacks, free face painting, crafts and giveaways. In addition, select stores will provide a sensory-friendly shopping experience. Photos packages will be available and families are encouraged to select a time slot here to avoid the line!
FESTIVAL
Atlanta News

Limited-time “Grinched” cookie dough available at Batter Cookie Dough Counter, Dec. 3-12

Batter Cookie Dough Counter has teamed up with Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta to indulge in the holiday spirit with the return of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. The festive cookie dough will be available only at the Ponce City Market location through Dec. 12. Tickets for the musical, which plays Dec. 7-12, are available at FoxTheatre.org.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Workshop Wednesdays at Town Center at Cobb

Santa will be ditching his famous red suit to get to work in the shop! The holly jolly man will interact in this hands-on photo experience for families to capture some unforgettable and nontraditional Christmas photos. Children will also receive a special take-home craft, while supplies last.
ECONOMY
Atlanta News

Santa’s Post Office returns to The Battery Atlanta, Nov. 26-Dec. 24

Santa Claus is once again setting up shop at his Post Office in The Battery Atlanta! From Friday, November 26 to Thursday, December 24, Santa will continue the time-honored tradition of greeting local children. Santa will set up shop every Friday through Sunday in the Community Corner presented by Truist, located at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
997
Followers
444
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy