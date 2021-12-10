Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach to Host Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Celebration

Tanger Outlets

The party starts when the tree lights and the music begins! To help families start their Winter Break off right, Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites shoppers to its Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Celebration on Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. The celebration will begin with a tree lighting, followed by a dance party hosted by a live DJ. A face painter, a stilt walker, food trucks, holiday crafts and a hot chocolate station will also be available for families to enjoy.

WHAT: Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Celebration

Event includes a tree lighting, a holiday dance party, food trucks and festive activities

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach

1100 Cornerstone Blvd.

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

(Event located next to the big tree between H&M and Polo)

HOW: FREE and open to the public.

