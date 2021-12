Exactly twenty years have passed since the debut of the first television adaptation of Shaman King, two long decades in which fans of the charismatic characters born from Hiroyuki Takei’s pencils have never stopped clamoring for a complete and faithful makeover of the original manga (for all the details on the work we suggest you consult our special on the Shaman King manga). It took some time, but also thanks to the considerable popularity found by the multiple spin-offs of the series, that apparently impossible dream is finally becoming a reality.

