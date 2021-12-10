The Box Officer: West Side Story & Nightmare Alley

The first song from :West Side Story” is “Tonight, tonight…” But the second line shouldn’t be “We’ll be spending $58 on a pair of movie tickets tonight.”. Yet, Disney has made a huge miscalculation with the price of tickets for Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” At New York’s Upper West Side AMC Cinema at Broadway and 68th St. — the same corner at which “West Side Story” takes place in 1957 — seats are on sale for $27.99. That’s in the regular theater, not IMAX. The Senior Citizen price is $26.49 and the price per child is $24.99. Per child. Add in popcorn, soda, and maybe a baby sitter and you’ve got a $100 experience for a couple going to the movies– or more.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO