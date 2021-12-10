ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Box Officer: West Side Story & Nightmare Alley

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Box Officer: West Side Story & Nightmare Alley. It’s remake week. Derek reviews the remakes of West Side Story &...

IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
FOX40

Spielberg ‘West Side Story’ debuts weakly with $10.5M

Despite critical acclaim and two years-worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg's lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office, debuting with $10.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday — a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm.
worldofreel.com

‘West Side Story’ Projected For Weak Box-Office Opening; Still the Best Picture Frontrunner?

Right now, Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” is on a real high from the critical acclaim it has been getting. It has an astounding 87 on Metacritic and 96% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Most people, including myself, are saying it is one of the 5 or 6 locks for a Best Picture nomination (the others being “Belfast,” “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog,” “King Richard,” and, maybe, “CODA.”
IGN

West Side Story Fails To Impress at the Domestic Weekend Box Office But Still Gets the Win

Despite not having a stellar opening domestic box office performance, West Side Story's $10.5 million debut was still enough to secure the #1 spot above Disney's Encanto. As reported by Variety, West Side Story's box office debut was not what Disney and 20th Century Studios were hoping for as it cost $100 million to produce. There is a chance it may pick up some steam during the rest of the holiday season, but it is not a great start for a film that chose to open exclusively in theaters.
#The Box Officer Podcast
411mania.com

411 Box Office Report: West Side Story Opens Low But Wins Weekend, Eternals Nears $400 Million Worldwide

It was another quiet frame at the box office before the explosion that will be next weekend, with West Side Story quietly opening to top the charts. Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the 1950s musical took in $10.5 million, which is definitely low but about where expectations were going into the weekend, for the #1 spot. That marks the lowest opening weekend for a Spielberg-directed film since War Horse scored just $7.5 million all the way back in December of 2011.
AFP

New 'West Side Story' is top film in North Amer-i-ca

"West Side Story," Steven Spielberg's remake of the hugely popular 1961 movie musical, danced to the top of the North American box office in its opening weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Spielberg's updated take on the New York-set "Romeo and Juliet" story -- complete with music, dance numbers and a storyline that first appeared on Broadway in 1957 in a legendary collaboration of composers Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim -- took in an estimated $10.5 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period.
Cinema Blend

West Side Story Box Office: New Spielberg Musical Rides Great Reviews To Fine Enough Performance

With excellent reviews from critics and potential Oscar nominations in the near future, the big question this weekend was how West Side Story would perform at the box office. The Steven Spielberg musical has sat on the shelf for awhile, and there have been a lot of questions about whether fans had an appetite for another musical this year. Well, the results are in, and it’s a mixed bag. West Side Story didn’t exactly put up dream numbers for 20th Century Studios, but it did do enough to prove there is some interest and narrowly crossed the $10M mark.
Showbiz411

Box Office Calamity for Oscar Buzzed “West Side Story”: Disney Overreach on High Priced Tix Discouraging Hard Hit Audiences

The first song from :West Side Story” is “Tonight, tonight…” But the second line shouldn’t be “We’ll be spending $58 on a pair of movie tickets tonight.”. Yet, Disney has made a huge miscalculation with the price of tickets for Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” At New York’s Upper West Side AMC Cinema at Broadway and 68th St. — the same corner at which “West Side Story” takes place in 1957 — seats are on sale for $27.99. That’s in the regular theater, not IMAX. The Senior Citizen price is $26.49 and the price per child is $24.99. Per child. Add in popcorn, soda, and maybe a baby sitter and you’ve got a $100 experience for a couple going to the movies– or more.
Collider

‘West Side Story’ Box Office Dances to Underwhelming $10 Million on First Friday

The movie musical curse of 2021 is showing no sign of abating. Even with one of the most celebrated filmmakers of all time at the helm, West Side Story made just $4.1 million on Friday, for an estimated opening weekend in the $10 million range. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film is the second big-screen adaptation of the iconic 1957 stage musical of the same name with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim.
The Week

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story has a disappointing box office debut

Yet another 2021 movie musical has disappointed at the box office. This time, it's Steven Spielberg's new West Side Story, which grossed an underwhelming $10.5 million over the weekend. It was a soft start for a film that reportedly cost $100 million to make. The poor box office performance came in spite of the fact that the movie drew strong reviews and is an early frontrunner in the Oscars' Best Picture race.
People

West Side Story Underwhelms at Box Office with $10.5M But Still Earns No. 1 Spot Opening Weekend

West Side Story found its place atop the North American box office, though its opening weekend totals underperformed what was expected of the movie musical. The Steven Spielberg–directed reimagining of the 1961 film took in an estimated $10.5 million over the weekend, which is low even for the pandemic-affected box office, according to Variety and The New York Times. The film debuted with high praise from critics, as it currently holds a 93 percent aggregate score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
IndieWire

How ‘West Side Story’ Breakout Mike Faist Made an Iconic Role His Own, ‘Expectations Be Damned’

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact moment that Mike Faist becomes a movie star in Steven Spielberg’s glorious “West Side Story,” if only because every moment the Tony nominee appears on the big screen seems all but lit with a giant sign flashing, “This guy is it!” Whatever it is, he has it, tearing into the key role of Jets leader Riff with a fresh intensity that handily dances the line between “terrifying” and “heartbreaking.” Faist is no stranger to turning seemingly supporting roles into his own, from originating the role of Connor Murphy in “Dear Evan Hansen” (that’s where that...
