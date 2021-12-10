ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Re-Imagining Baltimore: How to secure financing for your business

weaa.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Community Lending chief operating officer and host Clarence Snuggs is joined...

www.weaa.org

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Entrepreneurship Group To Help Award $2M in Grants to Black Female Business Owners

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore entrepreneurship group has announced that it is participating in a small business grant program that will award $2 million to black female business owners. The Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab, also known as the WELL, is joining Reimagine Main Street to award the Backing Black Business grant program funding in cash grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to more than 200 black women entrepreneurs. The grant project also has support from Meta, the parent company of Facebook. “This is huge,” said Nakeia Drummond, founder of the WELL. “We’re really excited about the approach to this which is to...
BALTIMORE, MD
myrtlebeachsc.com

How To Improve Your Business Reputation

The importance of reputation in today’s corporate climate can’t be overstated. What people believe about your business, from its goods and services to its operations, either opens or shuts doors. As a result, developing and maintaining a solid online corporate presence has never been more crucial. So, how do you go about establishing a solid reputation that will help your company grow, flourish, and remain ahead of competitors? Read on to find out more.
SMALL BUSINESS
Hartford Business

Protect your retail business with Cox Business Security Solutions.

You’re always thinking about your business, even if you can’t always be there. With Cox Business Security Solutions (CBSS), you can keep an eye on things from your smartphone, tablet or computer. Make sure schedules are on schedule and deliveries are delivered. Get alerts if the cameras pick up unexpected activity or if the system isn’t armed on time at the end of the day.
RETAIL
weaa.org

Re-Imagining Baltimore: What entrepreneurs should know about small business loans

Baltimore Community Lending loan and marketing associate Melissa Badeker is joined by BCL’s small business director Bonnie Crockett and director of Mayor’s Office of Minority and Women Owned Businesses Paul Taylor. The three discuss small business loans, the application process, and share helpful tips for entrepreneurs interested in applying for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Charlotte Stories

The Importance of Digitally Transforming Your Business’ Finance

Modernizing processes for a business can result in many challenges, especially with technology constantly moving forwards and changing. It can be difficult to keep up and provide a modern approach to all manner of business development. Finance is one key area that has benefitted the most from innovation, with FinTech companies appearing everywhere offering solutions for many different tasks. Here’s a short guide to why digital transformation for business finance is important.
ECONOMY
Register Citizen

How to organize your finances at the end of the year?

December is a key month when it comes to personal finances . Although it is a season of many expenses due to Christmas gifts or holidays of the time, the New Year 's dinner and vacation planning, the pocket also receives extra income from the Christmas bonus, annual tax prizes by the companies or higher profits due to the increase in business sales.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS Baltimore

Port Of Baltimore Steps Up As Shipping Industry Wrestles With Supply Chain Issues

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port of Baltimore is ramping up its cargo volumes to relieve backlogs at other domestic ports. The port on Monday greeted the Noble Ace, a cargo vessel that unloaded 1,800 brand new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, roughly 600 of which are destined for the West Coast. That shipment was the latest in a series of steps taken by the port to contend with supply chain issues that have jammed other ports across the country. RELATED: Port Of Baltimore Traffic Swells With New Contracts & Supply Chain Issues Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan attributed the growing cargo volume to the maritime industry’s confidence in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Announces Supply Chain Resiliency Initiative

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new initiative in Maryland is aimed at addressing supply chain issues in manufacturing, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. The Maryland Department of Commerce is launching the new initiative in coordination with the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership. “This new program is an innovative way to help manufacturers deal with these challenges and boost the resiliency of our supply base,” Hogan said in a news release. This initiative will provide opportunities for Maryland manufacturers to learn and share best practices for improving their supply chains, the governor’s office said. It also will help manufacturers manage through the current supply chain crisis, improve outcomes, and reduce risk. It will help manufacturers connect with local suppliers, customers, and partners. Grants will be available for technical assistance to manufacturers in the state that lost sales, revenue, contracts, customers, or suppliers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those whose workforce or supply chain was disrupted. Assistance can range from helping a business identify new markets and supply chain solutions, to export activities, executive coaching, and adopting and implementing new technologies. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Gets $17M In Federal Money To Promote Statewide Tourism

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced that the state will receive slightly more than $17 million to promote tourism. The governor’s office issued a statement to media outlining how it plans to spend the money, including “$10 million to dramatically increase the PA Tourism Cooperative Marketing Advertising Program in 2022 and 2023 to create advertising opportunities for destination marketing organizations and industry associations by matching or possibly doubling their investment.” The statement said the state plans to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in “marketing, messaging and product development” aimed at attracting visitors and new residents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
baltimorebrew.com

Planned Dollar General store in Waverly has community leaders feeling dissed and demoralized

Reviled as predatory but also filling a need in disinvested communities, corporate dollar stores don’t match the aspirations of this Baltimore neighborhood. For neighborhood leaders trying to nurture local businesses that could help turn around Baltimore’s struggling Greenmount Avenue corridor, yet another “dollar store” is pretty much the opposite of what they want.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOXBusiness

Millions of Maryland taxpayer dollars are reportedly being spent on kids who aren't in school

Millions of Maryland taxpayer dollars are being spent on educating students who are not in school, according to a local report. Project Baltimore, FOX45 Baltimore's investigative reporting team, found that 6,126 students across the state of Maryland were labeled "W50," which means "whereabouts unknown," in 2019. By comparison, at a single Baltimore high school called Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, recorded 40 students whose whereabouts were unknown.
MARYLAND STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
