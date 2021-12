Flora-Bama to play host to competition sponsored by the Beach Moms, Sandcastle University and Beachball Properties. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Angel Bennett with the Beach Moms concierge service and Janel Hawkings of Sandcastle University decided wanted to put together an event for locals to indulge in a fun event on the beach. The idea has been a long time coming with all the delays of 2021. Ginger Harrelson of Beachball Properties is the third partner in the effort.

