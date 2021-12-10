ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU tells Russia aggression against Ukraine would "come at a price"

 4 days ago
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a price, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, but declined to say outright if such a move by Moscow would trigger EU sanctions against the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2.

Ursula von der Leyen was speaking at a joint news conference with Germany’s new Chancellor Olaf Scholz in response to a question if cutting off Nord Stream 2 would be part of any stepping up of sanctions on Russia in case it attacked Ukraine.

“As the EU Commission, in June the European Council tasked us with developing options on Russia and we have done that now,” von der Leyen said.

“Any aggression has to come at a price, that is why we will communicate these points to Russia, but we will not be making them public,” she said.

“In general terms, it is important to say that energy cannot be a means to exert pressure and European energy security has to be secured,” she said.

Scholz refused to spell out the exact consequences of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Related
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russia warns of nuclear deployment in Europe amid escalating tensions over Ukraine

Russia threatened to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe on Monday, escalating its stand-off with the West over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, said that Moscow would turn to the weapons if Nato fails to rule out ever using them itself. The weapons have a top range of 5,000km and so could hit numerous European capitals.
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin tells Biden he would like to meet face to face but complains Russia is being ‘demonised’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Reuters

Putin tells UK's Johnson: NATO members are threatening Russia from Ukraine

LONDON/MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that members of the NATO military alliance were threatening Russia by expanding activity in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on neighbouring Ukraine as...
POLITICS
New York Post

Invading Ukraine could be ‘costly’ for Putin, even without US intervention

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would likely be a bloody and expensive proposition for the Kremlin, even if the US and its NATO allies don’t intervene militarily, according to a panel of experts. Moscow has massed as many as 125,000 troops along Ukraine’s eastern border, prompting concerns from Western...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Russian General Says Moscow Emplaced Mobile Nuclear Launcher, Hypersonic Missile Amid Threat of Potential Ukraine Invasion in 2022

A Russian general cautioned Kiev that any military action against Russian separatists or border attacks would be costly and ill-advised. The army deployed nuclear, and hypersonic missiles are reminders that Moscow is not playing games at its southern border. Kyiv still claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over Ukraine despite the clarification.
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine allows foreign forces to join planned 2022 military drills

KYIV, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament approved on Tuesday a draft law that allows foreign troops to take part in military exercises on the territory of the former Soviet republic in 2022, a move likely to infuriate Russia. According to the draft law, submitted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy,...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Russia edges closer to war as new arms arrive on Ukraine’s border

A flatbed rail wagon speeding through south-west Russia last week carried an ill omen for negotiations to avert a larger war with Ukraine. On board was a Buk-M1, the kind of medium-range surface-to-air missile system that became notorious in 2014 after a missile fired from territory controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine shot down a Malaysian airliner, killing all 298 people aboard.
MILITARY
Reuters

NATO rejects Russian accusations on missile deployment

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - NATO is not planning to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe, the Western military alliance said on Tuesday, rejecting Russian accusations and a call by Moscow for a moratorium on this kind of weapons in Europe. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels that...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Putin urges guarantees on Ukraine in call with Johnson

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Moscow will insist on Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. A recent Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has drawn Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, and U.S. President Joe Biden...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson’s warning to Vladimir Putin over Ukraine invasion fears

Boris Johnson has issued a direct warning to President Vladimir Putin that there will be “significant consequences” for Russia if it invades neighbouring Ukraine The Prime Minister spoke by telephone to Mr Putin on Monday to reassert the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and warn that any destabilising action by Moscow would be a “strategic mistake”.Mr Johnson’s call marks the latest intervention by Western leaders urging the Kremlin amid growing alarm at the build-up of Russian forces in the region.A No 10 spokesman said: “He expressed the United Kingdom’s deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s...
POLITICS
AFP

EU tries to salvage eastern ties under Russian threat

EU leaders will try to rescue their outreach to five former Soviet republics of eastern Europe on Wednesday, all of them would-be partners undermined by Russian meddling and regional strife. - Long slow path - Putin wants to maintain Russian influence over the former Soviet republics now bordering Turkey and EU members -- and to thwart any hope of their joining the EU or NATO. Europeans publicly reject the idea of a Russian veto or sphere of influence, insisting the eastern partners are free to choose their own future and strategic alignments.
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

US delivers rockets to Ukraine

The Pentagon has disclosed details of the shipment of anti-tank missile systems and projectiles supplied to Kiev, as Moscow grows increasingly concerned about the prospect of a full-blown conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region. In a statement received by Russian news outlet TASS on Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton Semelroth...
MILITARY
