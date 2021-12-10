ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As government offensive pushes forward, scars of war dot Ethiopia’s Amhara region

Cover picture for the articleGASHENA, Ethiopia (Reuters) – In a roadside village shattered by one of Africa’s bloodiest current conflicts, a donkey and its young, turbaned master tiptoe past an unexploded shell rusting by the blasted remnants of a tank, its turret and tracks tossed sideways. Ethiopian soldiers said the tank’s...

