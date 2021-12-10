ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Addition: Peloton Couldn’t Help But Wonder, Will Mr. Big’s Death Hurt Their Profit Margin?

By James Ramsay
Gothamist.com
 4 days ago

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here.

gothamist.com

Rolling Stone

Peloton Responds to ‘And Just Like That…’ Death With Clever ‘Mr. Big’ Ad

Stationary bike company Peloton — facing a stock drop after its product was tied to the fictional death of a beloved Sex and the City character — responded swiftly and effectively Sunday with a new ad that revives the character, or at least the actor that plays him, for “another ride.” Ryan Reynolds, who narrates the ad, shared the 30-second commercial on Twitter with an “Unspoiler Alert” warning. The video stars actor Chris Noth, a.k.a. Sex and the City’s Mr. Big, who dies of a heart attack shortly after riding the stationary bike during a class hosted by his favorite trainer...
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
/Film

Peloton Stock Drops After Fictional Character's Death By Peloton

The next time someone tries to argue that entertainment and pop culture don't have any influence on the way we live our day-to-day lives, feel free to send them this article and tell them to hush. Typically, product placement is super-beneficial for said product in popular shows and movies (think Reese's Pieces and "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial"), but the inclusion of Peloton in the first two episodes of "And Just Like That...," the limited series continuation of the "Sex and the City" franchise, did the exact opposite. In the first episode, a beloved character dies of a heart attack after a 45-minute workout, reaching the milestone of their 1,000th Peloton ride. Following the show's debut, shares of Peleton fell by 11.3%. Peloton stocks have continued to tumble, dropping an additional 5% as of midmorning trading.
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: A City That's Safe For Sloths

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. Andre Dickens, who came in a distant second place in Atlanta's inconclusive mayoral election last month, came from behind in yesterday's run-off to ultimately win the job.
Indy100

Elon Musk revealed why he’s had so many children and it’s raising eyebrows

Elon Musk, who has just been named TIME’s 2021 person of the year, recently revealed why he decided to have so many children - and it had people on social media raising their eyebrows.In a Wall Street Journal virtual event last week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO countered arguments that population control is needed worldwide.Addressing his âlatest creation, the Tesla Bot, at the WSJ’s CEO Council Summit, Musk noted that the humanoid has the potential to substitute human labour efforts.“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,” he said.He added that there are many...
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Payouts are Available in Every Single State, and You Can Get them this Year: Guide to the $300 to $2,000 in Cash that each US State Has

Local governments have moved forward in recent weeks to assist their inhabitants financially as some families strive to recover from the financial devastation caused by the Covid outbreak. As 2021 concludes, some states in the United States are issuing a fourth stimulus check, while others have different alternatives. The chances...
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Pritzker surveys tornado damage at Amazon warehouse | Sports owners make case for stadium betting in Chicago | COVID postpones Bulls, Hawks games

Good morning, Chicago. Pfizer says its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant, and full results of the company’s study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus. In Washington, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Before the ...
Insider

Overwhelmed and 'heartbroken' Minnesota doctors took out a full-page newspaper ad to beg people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors in Minnesota pleaded in a full-page newspaper ad for people to get vaccinated. Executives from nine healthcare systems signed the letter, which was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The doctors detailed how their ERs were "overfilled," encouraging people to get vaccinated. Overworked doctors reaching their breaking point in...
The Independent

‘Banking while Black’: Bank CEO apologises after video shows Black man in handcuffs for trying to cash his own paycheck

In a blatant incident of racial profiling, a Black man was handcuffed and escorted out of a bank for alleged fraud when he tried to cash his $900 paycheque in Minnesota. Bodycam footage obtained by local news station KTSP showed that Joe Morrow, 23, was threatened arrest at a US Bank branch in Columbia Heights last year, though he had an account with the bank and had showed identification.Bank manager John Askwith allegedly told the police that Mr Morrow had a fake cheque despite already verifying with his employer that it was real. Mr Morrow used to work...
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
