Dan Lanning did the same thing the two guys who came before him did in his introductory news conference. Same as Willie Taggart. Just like Mario Cristobal. Lanning was energetic, informative and engaging. I liked a lot of what I heard on Monday, maybe because I want to like him. But as he motored along fielding questions and checking boxes, I was struck that the best part of his act was how authentic and unpolished he sounded.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO