LV= members fail to back £530m Bain takeover

 4 days ago
Financial News

Members of insurance giant LV= have failed to vote through a deal to sell the business to US private equity giant Bain Capital.

Around 1.1 million policyholders voted following a general meeting at the company’s Bournemouth office with 69.4% approving the plans for the £530 million deal.

But the deal failed as the board needed to secure 75% for it to pass.

After the vote the company said LV will “move swiftly” to reassess its strategic options and explore alternative ways to look to sell the business.

We envisage that the terms of the merger would offer LV= members the option to become members of Royal London

Bosses appeared to accept calls from members that it should remain a mutual and said it will “in particular explore whether mutuality can be retained either on a standalone basis without undue risk to members, or through a merger with a larger mutual organisation”.

Immediately after the meeting, rival mutual Royal London said it has offered to enter into immediate and exclusive discussions with LV to agree a mutual merger.

It said: “We envisage that the terms of the merger would offer LV= members the option to become members of Royal London.

“This proposal has been made on a different basis to the previous offer made in 2020.”

LV said it would “explore such a possibility”.

Prior to the vote, the board took questions from members and reassured them that if the vote did not pass the company would remain viable.

However, after the vote, chairman Alan Cook said he was disappointed and would be stepping down.

He said: “We are deeply appreciative of the members who took the time to vote.

“Our priority has always been to put the interests of LV=’s members first, and, in particular with-profits policyholders, who share in the group’s risks.

“Although 69% of voting members supported the board’s recommendation and voted in favour of the transaction with Bain Capital, the board is disappointed not to have achieved the outcome that we believed was in the best interests of LV= and its members.”

The LV= board met in Bournemouth on Friday. (LV / PA)

He added: “I will continue to lead the process to find a way forward that will enable us to provide the right financial outcome for all our members whilst respecting their different wishes. However, I also confirm that as soon as a way forward is agreed that I intend to step down as chair.”

Bain said it would respect the vote. It added: “Whilst approximately 70% of LV=’s members voted for our proposal, we respect this outcome is not enough for our transaction to proceed.

“It remains crucial that members are looked after and protected.

“We have always wanted LV= to flourish and become a leading company in the sector, that offers more consumer choice and creates more jobs.”

During the meeting, it became clear that members who asked questions were disappointed that LV would lose its mutual status after 178 years and many of the comments were focused on the topic.

But the board said: “The benefits of remaining a mutual was outweighed by the plans for the deal.”

Chief executive Mark Hartigan insisted that without the deal cash from members would be needed to invest, which would be unfair as many would not see the benefit in the long term.

He said: “The issue here is for sustainable and long-term capital and we don’t have access to that. It’s in the estate and it would be unfair for the board to take that capital from the members.”

The boss added: “The issue is how can we access capital when we can’t borrow any more and it’s unfair to take it from our members.”

Questions were also asked about the reported £43 million the proposed takeover cost, which was explained away with high legal and advisor costs.

The board was also asked about why it rejected a bid from rival mutual Royal London, which was one of 12 companies involved in the auction process.

It was revealed that Royal London did not make a final bid for LV and Mr Hartigan said Bain’s bid was higher.

He added: “Royal London was proposing to leave material liabilities (and) higher uncertain costs.”

Other members questioned whether the board would be in line for big bonuses for pushing through the deal but the company said there were no bonuses due specifically in relation to the deal.

MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
Mark Hartigan
The Guardian

LV= members block US private equity takeover

Members of the mutual insurer LV= have blocked a takeover by the US private equity firm Bain Capital, scuppering a year-long campaign by the company’s board to secure backing for its preferred bidder. Only 69% of the 174,240 members who cast ballots on Friday approved of the £530m takeover...
Insurance Journal

British Insurer LV= Rejects Bain Takeover Bid; Royal London Wants to Talk

British mutual life insurer LV= on Friday abandoned a proposed 530 million pound ($701 million) takeover by private equity giant Bain Capital after it lost a member vote, and rival Royal London put forward an alternative proposal for the insurer. The Bain deal had faced resistance from many of the...
Daily Mail

Victory for the Mail as £530million LV deal is blocked: Chairman quits after mutual's members reject takeover by US private equity sharks

Members of historic insurer LV yesterday voted down the firm's controversial £530million takeover by a US private equity shark. The 1.2million policyholders, who together own the 178-year-old firm, rejected the takeover attempt by Bain Capital in a victory for the Daily Mail. Just minutes after the results were announced,...
BBC

LV= members reject sale to private equity firm Bain Capital

Members of LV= have rejected selling the insurance mutual to US private equity firm Bain Capital for £530m. The sale of LV= to Bain Capital had been controversial, drawing criticism from politicians from several parties. LV= chief executive Mark Hartigan had said that for the business to survive it...
BBC

Cambridge-based Marshall Motor Group backs £325m takeover bid

The Marshall Motor Group has backed a £325m takeover offer from the company behind WeBuyAnyCar. The Cambridge-based car dealer company said it thought the terms offered for it by Constellation Automotive were "fair and reasonable". Marshall's board said it would be recommending its shareholders accepted the offer. Constellation, which is...
thebalance.com

What Is a Takeover?

A takeover occurs when one company acquires ownership and control of another company. Also known as acquisitions, takeovers can either be friendly or hostile, meaning with or without the support of the target company’s leadership. Takeovers can have a considerable impact on the shareholders of both the target and acquiring...
internationalinvestment.net

LV= interview: Behind a public private equity takeover

In one of the most public takeovers of recent times, the sale of LV= to Bain Capital has provided trade and national news publications alike with plenty of headlines and readers with no end of intrigue. International Investment recently reported (24 November) that British mutual insurer LV will be acquired...
Insurance Journal

Bain Capital Makes Final Pitch for UK Mutual Insurer LV=

Bain Capital has made a final pitch to members of British insurer LV= to back its takeover bid, after a lengthy sale process that’s drawn a dozen offers as well as political heat about preserving mutual firms. The deal will bring investment in LV=’s growth, including an upgrade to technology...
Biz Times

Harley’s LiveWire division will merge with SPAC to become publicly traded

Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to merge LiveWire, its electric motorcycle division, with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. or ABIC, a special purpose acquisition corporation, in a deal that would make the brand the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the U.S. Harley will still retain 74% ownership of LiveWire and Jochen Zeitz,...
MarketWatch

Footprint to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Holdings VIII in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
The Independent

Shell shareholders poised to overwhelmingly back moving headquarters to UK

Shell shareholders look set to overwhelmingly approve a plan to move its headquarters from the Netherlands to the UK as only a handful of early votes were cast against the proposal.Shell said that 99.8% of the nearly 58% of shareholders who had voted ahead of a meeting on the topic had decided they wanted to back the move.It is not quite enough yet to guarantee that the plan will get the required backing of 75% of shareholders, but makes it appear all but certain that the move will get the thumbs up.The plan will reform the company’s current complicated structure...
