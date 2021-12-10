ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One And Done: Netflix Drops 'Cowboy Bebop' After First Season

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Less than three weeks after its streaming premiere of its first season, the live-action version of the anime classic “Cowboy Bebop” has been canceled by Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The Axe Falls: The 10-episode series generated mixed reviews from critics and audiences following its Nov. 19 premiere while...

