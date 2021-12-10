ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Rastafari want more legal marijuana for freedom of worship

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dJS8Kqy00

Mosiyah Tafari banged on drums and chanted psalms with other Rastafari in a ballroom where the smoke of frankincense mixed with the fragrant smell of marijuana — which his faith deems sacred.

The ceremony in Columbus, Ohio marked the 91st anniversary of the coronation of the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I, whom Rastafari worship as their savior. For hours, the group played traditional Nyabinghi music on their most important holy day.

"Cannabis is something that puts you in contact with the spiritual aspect of life in the physical body,” said Tafari, a member of the Columbus-based Rastafari Coalition, which organized the event.

“It's important for Rastafari because we follow the traditions of the Scriptures and we see that cannabis is good.”

For Rastafari, the ritualistic smoking of marijuana brings them closer to the divine. But for decades, many have been incarcerated because of their use of cannabis. As public opinion and policy continues to shift in the U.S. and across the world toward legalization of the drug for both medical and recreational purposes, Rastafari are clamoring for broader relaxation to curtail persecution and ensure freedom of worship.

“In this system, they’re very focused on, ‘Oh, we can make a lot of money, we can sell these medicinal cards, we can sell this ganja,’ but what of the people who have been persecuted? What of the people who have been sent to jail, imprisoned, even killed,” said Ras Nyah, a music producer from the U.S. Virgin Islands and a Rastafari Coalition member.

“We must address these things before we get too ahead of ourselves,” said Nyah, who attended the ceremony wearing a tracksuit in the Rastafari colors of red, green and gold.

The Rastafari faith is rooted in 1930s Jamaica, growing as a response by Black people to white colonial oppression. The beliefs are a melding of Old Testament teachings and a desire to return to Africa. Rastafari followers believe the use of marijuana is directed in biblical passages and that the “holy herb” induces a meditative state. The faithful smoke it as a sacrament in chalice pipes or cigarettes called “spliffs,” add it to vegetarian stews and place it in fires as a burnt offering.

“Ganja,” as marijuana is known in Jamaica, has a long history in that country, and its arrival predates the Rastafari faith. Indentured servants from India brought the cannabis plant to the island in the 19th century, and it gained popularity as a medicinal herb.

It began to gain wider acceptance in the 1970s when Rastafari and reggae culture was popularized through music icons Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, two of the faith’s most famous exponents. Tosh’s 1976 hit “Legalize It” remains a rallying cry for those pushing to make marijuana legal.

Rastafari adherents in the U.S., many of them Black, say they have endured both racial and religious profiling by law enforcement agencies due to their ritualistic use of cannabis.

Tosh’s youngest son, Jawara McIntosh, a singer and marijuana activist who performed under the stage name Tosh1, was serving a six-month sentence for possession after police said they found over 65 pounds in his rental car, when he was attacked in a New Jersey jail in 2017 and was left in a coma. He died last year.

The attack prompted his sister Niambe McIntosh, Peter Tosh’s youngest daughter, who was a teacher in Boston at the time, to become an advocate for criminal justice reform and launch a campaign to fight the stigma surrounding cannabis and support those affected by its prohibition.

“I realized that his story had to be shared because no family should ever ... face these harsh consequences over a plant,” said McIntosh, who also heads The Peter Tosh Foundation, which advocates for legalization.

The so-called war on drugs declared by President Richard Nixon more than five decades ago prompted a rise in anti-possession laws including stricter sentencing.

The negative impacts of the drug war have, for years, drawn calls for reform and abolition from mostly left-leaning elected officials and social justice advocates. Many of them say that in order to begin to unwind or undo the war on drugs, all narcotics must be decriminalized or legalized, with science-based regulation.

”We had founded the Peter Tosh Foundation originally with the 'Legalize It' initiative geared at promoting the science, the spiritual benefits of cannabis," McIntosh said, “but also recognizing that those that have been harmed by prohibition should most be at the forefront of this new booming business."

The concern is shared by other U.S.-based Rastafari as corporations look to invest in and profit from recreational and medical cannabis.

“Maybe take some of those finances, those many millions and billions and trillions of dollars, and invest them back into brothers and sisters who have been incarcerated over a long period of time,” Tafari said.

“Invest in our communities that have been damaged ... maybe allow some of the Rastafari to be a part of those business endeavors as well.”

Shifting public opinion and policy on cannabis has led countries including Canada, Malawi and South Africa to ease laws in recent years.

While it remains illegal on the federal level in the United States, lawmakers from Oregon to New York have passed a raft of legislation legalizing cannabis in a third of U.S. states.

A Gallup Poll released last year indicated that 68% of Americans favor legalizing marijuana — double the approval rate in 2003. In mid-November of this year, Republican lawmaker Nancy Mace of South Carolina introduced legislation in Congress that, if passed, would decriminalize cannabis federally — an impediment cited in many states that have opted not to pursue legalization on their own. But it would not change local-level restrictions, meaning that states would still determine their own marijuana statutes.

In Jamaica, authorities gave the green light to a regulated medical cannabis industry and decriminalized possession of small amounts of weed in 2015. The country also recognized the sacramental rights of Rastafari to their sacred plant.

“We are able to access a certain kind of connection with creation, and that is ultimately the sacramental gift that we seek to defend,” said Jahlani Niaah, a lecturer in Cultural and Rastafari Studies at Jamaica’s University of the West Indies.

Jamaicans are now allowed up to five plants per household for personal use only. But Niaah said this has not stopped run-ins with police.

“Rastafari have had various challenges where they’ve had herbs confiscated and disappeared in police custody and continue to be abused in relation to claiming a sacramental right,” he said.

“There’s really a slip between the pen and the practice.”

Jamaican Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck said in a statement that “instances of perceived discrimination are unfortunate” but the government continues to facilitate equality and inclusion in the legal regime.

“In fact, there has been and continue to be several sensitization sessions undertaken since the establishment of the legislation,” Chuck said. "These include sensitization sessions with our law enforcement agencies.”

Other Jamaican Rastafari are concerned that they have been left out of the burgeoning business.

“The people who went to prison, who had to run up and down from police and police helicopters, they financially could not afford to get involved in the medical ganja industry,” said Ras Iyah V, a Rastafari advocate and former member of Jamaica’s Cannabis Licensing Authority. In 1982, he was convicted, served a short sentence and paid a fine for cannabis possession.

When the Jamaican government launched a program in 2017 aimed at helping “traditional” ganja farmers transition into the legal industry, he was hopeful that it could help the Rastafari community. But today he is "very disappointed in terms of how it is going. The vast majority of our ganja farmers are not able to participate because they don’t have any land.”

Setting up a 1-acre cannabis farm following the guidelines established by Jamaican law can cost thousands of dollars, he said.

“The cannabis industry has now been taken out of the hands of Rastafari and the traditional ganja farmers and placed in the hands of rich people,” he said. “It makes us very bitter because we don’t see any justice in that.”

———

AP journalist Emily Leshner contributed to this report.

———

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Comments / 0

Related
Los Angeles Daily News

Congressional proposal to legalize marijuana would be a boost to California

California was one of the first states to legalize marijuana but thanks to high taxes and over-regulation the state has failed to realize many of the benefits of a successful cannabis market. There are still over 3,000 black market dispensaries operating in California, almost four times the number of legal ones, and black-market sales of marijuana are estimated to be three times higher than legal marijuana products. As a result, tax revenues from marijuana sales are only around one-third of California’s initial expectations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cbs12.com

Fact Check Team: A look at the impacts of marijuana legalization

WASHINGTON (TND) — 36 U.S. states have already legalized medical marijuana, while another 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use as well. Gallup last month released a poll that showed support for legal marijuana at a record high, with 68% of Americans supporting it. Many promises...
U.S. POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

US COVID death toll hits 800,000, a year into vaccine drive

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring. The number of deaths, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of […] The post US COVID death toll hits 800,000, a year into vaccine drive appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
AOL Corp

Judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID vaccine rule

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded it authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Biden, who announced a series...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Washington Post

First U.S. vaccine mandate in 1809 launched 200 years of court battles

At the turn of the 19th century, a Massachusetts doctor named Benjamin Waterhouse learned that an English physician had been injecting people with the cowpox virus and claiming it protected them from the deadlier smallpox. So Waterhouse decided to test this novel treatment on his 5-year-old son and expose him to smallpox patients.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Delta-8 Products in the Cannabis Industry: What To Wait For In The Future

The future of the cannabis industry is a labyrinth of elaborate rules and regulations, of types and categorization. All of the twists and turns can make this topic difficult to navigate, even for the interested layperson. In this article, we’ll be specifically addressing the trajectory of delta-8 cannabis product legality in the United States.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Tosh
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Haile Selassie
The Independent

‘Stay in school kids’: Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for appearing to claim that cancer is transmissible

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene once again attacked Covid restrictions and safety measures on Saturday. Comparing deaths caused by the coronavirus infection to those caused by cancer, the Congresswoman made various claims about the two distinct illnesses, and said schools have never been shut down because of cancer, ignoring the fact that cancer is not contagious.“Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer. The country has never once shut down. Not a single school has closed,” the far-right conspiracy theorist, who has a long history of making unfounded claims, said in a thread on...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Smoking Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Freedom Of Worship#Ethiopian#Rastafari Coalition
The Independent

California woman gets billed $50k for having a baby: ‘That’s a downpayment on a house’

A woman went viral after sharing that her hospital billed her more than $50,000 for the birth of her baby, Shannon Mayor, who lives in California, became pregnant in the fall of 2020, according to Insider. She told the outlet that after discovering she was pregnant, she began searching for the "best insurance" she could find. Ms Mayor explained how the US market-based healthcare system was difficult to navigate. She recalled becoming stressed by having to switch to her husband's insurance shortly before her baby was born. "Insurance is complicated. It's not easy in this country to figure out,...
RELATIONSHIPS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

New Rules All Americans Must Follow Due to COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, cases in the U.S. are on the rise and officials are wary about the potential implications of the newly discovered Omicron variant. Last week, President Biden announced new rules and initiatives to limit the spread of the disease this winter, around the same time some local governments adjusted their own ordinances. These are the recently enacted rules that Americans must follow because of COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
whdh.com

Americans are overdosing on a drug they don’t know they’re taking

(CNN) — Fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and an increase in fentanyl use, the US drug epidemic exploded while Americans were locked down. From May 2020 through April 2021, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the US, according to provisional data released Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

474K+
Followers
121K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy