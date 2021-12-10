ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Netflix's Declining True Crime Docu-Series Viewership Indicates About Changing American Viewership Habits

By Jessica Chen
enstarz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent Variety study done with data from FlixPatrol came up with a surprising finding: Netflix's infamous true crime docu-series' viewership is declining. With the exception of "Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami" and "Tiger King 2," Netflix's 2021 true crime docu-series haven't been breaking the streamer's top 10 U.S. TV...

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Is Netflix's True Story based on real life?

True Story has clearly gone down well with Netflix users recently as the new show is currently sitting comfortably in the top ten trending list. While plenty of fans are loving the limited series, which stars comedian Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, many have been left wondering whether the show is based on real life. We found out…
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: December 2021’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is going all-out to bring you its best new content before the end of 2021. Before you even have time to worry about the titles leaving in the next month, you can bask in the gifts that are coming your way all December long in the forms of your favorite Netflix Original series. You’ll see everything from premieres of brand new shows to highly-anticipated new seasons of recent hits to epic series grand finales. No matter what you’re looking for this month, the list of shows hitting Netflix this month is definitely the gift that keeps on giving.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Only a few of Netflix's true-crime docuseries have been hits of the 21 that have dropped so far this year

Netflix had two true-crime docuseries hits to kick off 2021 with Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer and Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. But according to Variety, "since Crime Scene, the majority of Netflix’s 2021-premiering original true-crime docuseries have failed to crack the top 10 U.S. TV series ranking for more than at least 14 consecutive days following debut." While Tiger King 2, Murder Among the Mormons, The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness and Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami proved to be hits, most of the other true-crime docuseries failed to catch on.
TV SERIES
Vice

What Is ‘Hellbound’? Everything You Need To Know About the Netflix Series

In the Netflix series Hellbound, giant demons terrorize Seoul to torture and kill individuals, and then carry them to hell. The sociological turmoil that ensues is even more intriguing. These demonic incidents prompt public hysteria and religious fanaticism in the show’s universe. People claiming to have insights into what is...
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

Have Netflix Viewers Moved on from True Crime Docuseries?

Are Netflix viewers finally moving on from the true-crime docuseries genre that carried the platform through the pandemic?. Variety examined the releases of Netflix's 2021 true-crime docuseries and found that the company was seeing “diminishing returns” on true-crime programming as the year progressed. Using Netflix’s “Top 10” as an indicator, Variety looked at all 2021 true-crime series and organized them in a chart — and check out all the blank spaces as the year progresses:
TV SERIES
