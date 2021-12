Looking for a way to get your kids some fresh air and fun during winter break? Spitfire Farm has the perfect solution. As a working mom of four, Ejola Cook knows how hard it is to find a safe place to keep children occupied without their electronics. Spitfire Farm’s Holiday Horse Camp gets kids out in the fresh air, learning the parts of running a farm, caring for horses, and participating in activities like painting horses and nature walks.

COCONUT CREEK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO