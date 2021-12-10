Pregnant Tennessee Woman Fatally Shot; Family Wants Answers

Ashanti Smith

A Memphis family is desperately seeking answers after a 26-year-old woman was shot to death last week.

The body of Ashanti Smith was found shot dead near Ford Road's house around 6 am on Dec. 4. She was five months pregnant with a baby boy.

Anthony Smith, the victim's father, made a plea to the public to come forward with information.

"People also understand what this monster did to her, and that he took my only grandson, she was pregnant with my grandson, and he took both. I want you," said her father, Anthony Smith.

Ashanti Smith is the mother of two children, two and three years old. Her daughters were alone at home on Kentucky Street for almost 24 hours before somebody picked them up.

The victim's mother, Macheryl Smith, believes the father of her children may be behind the shooting. Macheryl Smith says Ashanti had been trying to leave her relationship for months.

Pregnant women in the United States are more likely to die by homicide than of pregnancy-related causes, according to a study published last month in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They are also more likely to be killed by a domestic partner, but Black women and women and girls under the age of 25 were most at risk.

"We couldn't get her away from him. We couldn't get her to call people in blue to come here," said Macheryl Smith told FOX13 "It doesn't have to be absolutely free because someone killing the mother of his child doesn't have to be on this planet and he took my daughter, my grandson away from me," said Anthony Smith.

Memphis police have not announced any suspects and are yet to make any arrests.