ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Pregnant Tennessee Woman Fatally Shot; Family Wants Answers

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aooYG_0dJS7RSw00
Ashanti Smith

A Memphis family is desperately seeking answers after a 26-year-old woman was shot to death last week.

The body of Ashanti Smith was found shot dead near Ford Road's house around 6 am on Dec. 4. She was five months pregnant with a baby boy.

Anthony Smith, the victim's father, made a plea to the public to come forward with information.

"People also understand what this monster did to her, and that he took my only grandson, she was pregnant with my grandson, and he took both. I want you," said her father, Anthony Smith.

Ashanti Smith is the mother of two children, two and three years old. Her daughters were alone at home on Kentucky Street for almost 24 hours before somebody picked them up.

The victim's mother, Macheryl Smith, believes the father of her children may be behind the shooting. Macheryl Smith says Ashanti had been trying to leave her relationship for months.

Pregnant women in the United States are more likely to die by homicide than of pregnancy-related causes, according to a study published last month in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They are also more likely to be killed by a domestic partner, but Black women and women and girls under the age of 25 were most at risk.

"We couldn't get her away from him. We couldn't get her to call people in blue to come here," said Macheryl Smith told FOX13 "It doesn't have to be absolutely free because someone killing the mother of his child doesn't have to be on this planet and he took my daughter, my grandson away from me," said Anthony Smith.

Memphis police have not announced any suspects and are yet to make any arrests.

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Brother, sister arrested in South Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two siblings wanted in a South Memphis deadly double shooting in April were arrested, the US Marshals Service said Wednesday. Alfred Robinson, 28, was charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and several charges related to firearms and drugs. His sister, Chekora Momon, 22, was charged with facilitation of attempted first degree murder. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Robert J Hansen

Woman shot in the face while pregnant by father of the child survives, CPS trying to take her parental rights from her

Jakizza Morgan and her daughter, Jaya Ziong, visiting in October 2021. Jaya was taken by Child Protective Services on August 26, 2021.(Courtesy of Jakizza Morgan) Jakizza Morgan was shot in the face on September 25, 2020, allegedly by Ying Xiong while she was pregnant with their daughter who is now in the custody of Sacramento County Child Protective Services (CPS) and in the care of Mia Xiong, Ying’s sister.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Woman who shot, killed boyfriend while pregnant claims self defense, police say

A woman is arrested following a shooting that took place last April. 34-year-old Anaisha Johnson was arrested on Dec. 7, 2021 on charges of first-degree premeditated murder. According to reports, her then-boyfriend, Loron Thomas, was shot on April 14 at their home near 7th Street and Bell Road. Johnson, who was pregnant at the time, told authorities she shot him in self-defense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Laundromat murder remains unsolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman is left devastated after her daughter-in-law was shot to death during a robbery outside of a laundromat earlier this year. Memphis Police are still looking for the person who killed her. For Melissa Malone, the pain of losing her daughter-in-law hasn’t gotten any easier. Malone said January 2, 2021 is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Obstetrics Gynecology
WREG

3 arrested after Young Dolph vigil shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Three men have been charged after police say they shot one person during Young Dolph’s vigil on Thursday. It happened next door to Makeda’s Cookies, where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down Wednesday. Fans of Young Dolph had set up a memorial for him in front of the store. After two shootings […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WISN

Pregnant woman killed in double shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman. Police said a double shooting took place about 5:45 a.m. Saturday near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue. The Milwaukee woman and a 22-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The man had...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
WREG

1 dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was found dead after Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Frayser Monday night. Police said the shooting took place at Beechmont and Portland around 8:41 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WISN

'You took 2 lives': Pregnant woman shot 3 months before baby was due

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are still searching for the person who gunned down a pregnant woman early Saturday morning. It happened just before 6 a.m. at North 41st Street and West Lancaster Avenue. Family members said 24-year-old Jenny Her was six months pregnant. Her twin sister said she believes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One dead near the airport, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting near the airport. Officers were called to the 1700 block of Winchester Road for a shooting. One man was found shot and he did not survive, police said. There is no suspect information and it’s an ongoing homicide investigation....
MEMPHIS, TN
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy