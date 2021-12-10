ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jazmine Castañeda competes with US West Region Olympic Development team in Orlando | Girls soccer

By Juan Reyes
pajaronian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAptos High soccer standout Jazmine Castañeda didn’t make the cut the first two times she tried out for the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program (ODP). She was 13 at the time, but the news was devastating enough that she was contemplating whether or not she should try out...

pajaronian.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

‘No Football Like Florida’: CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Finalists Say Sunshine State Talent Is Unparalleled Ahead Of Early Signing Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early signing day is Wednesday, December 15. Many South Florida high school football players will sign their letter of intent to play college football. The four finalists for this year’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy know what makes playing in this area so competitive. “It’s the best of the best. Florida guys have size and speed,” said Chaminade Madonna defensive end Kenyatta Jackson. Marvin Jones Jr., another talented defensive end from American Heritage, said, “It just something you can’t describe really. No matter whom you ask, people know how serious it is down here when it comes to football.” “It’s a lot of competition. You got Miami and Broward. There is a 1,000 guys going at that position and they just trying to be the best,” said speedy Dillard wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer. St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Zion Turner added, “There is no football like Florida, anywhere. You can’t get this kind of competitiveness anywhere.” The winner will be announced during our CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy presentation from Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4.
FLORIDA STATE
thepostnewspaper.net

Dickinson girls’ soccer team

Less than 24 hours after playing in its first scrimmage of the season, the Dickinson. girls’ soccer team took part in passing out toys to local children at 1st Methodist. Currently you have JavaScript disabled. In order to post comments, please make sure JavaScript and Cookies are enabled, and reload the page. Click here for instructions on how to enable JavaScript in your browser.
DICKINSON, TX
Orlando Sentinel

Apopka, Venice to clash in FHSAA Class 8A football final after week off

It’s been more than a week since Apopka secured its place in an FHSAA football state championship game for the second time in three seasons. The Blue Darters (12-2) face top-ranked Venice (13-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Class 8A final at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Apopka, which ranks No. 7 in the state according to MaxPreps computers, finished as state runner-up in 2019 and ...
APOPKA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Us West#West Region#Aptos High#Mariners
fsurams.com

Sinha Named to United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team

Framingham, Mass.- Framingham State men's soccer sophomore Kunphel Sinha (Darjeeling, India) was named to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Men's All-New England Region Third Team as announced by the organization. Sinha was the Rams leader in points this season with four goals and five assists for 13...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Washington Post

2021 Fall All-Met: Girls’ soccer first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2021 All-Met team for girls’ soccer:. Captaining an attacking line some local coaches said was the best they’ve ever seen, DeMartino notched 22 goals and 24 assists to power the Vikings to their first Maryland 4A championship since 2014. After the Montgomery County program’s 22-month hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, the Vikings peaked at the perfect time this fall behind the Loyola University Maryland commit. They finished on an 11-game winning streak while outscoring opponents 57-3, including a 2-1 win over Broadneck in the title game.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
thereflector.com

Three Woodland youth soccer teams compete in state finals

Three Woodland soccer teams competed in the state championships at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila on Saturday, Dec. 11, with two taking home the win. The Reign of the U-11 division and the Tornadoes of the U-14 division secured wins with a final score of 3-0 and 2-0, respectively, while the Blue Storm of the U-12 division lost 5-1.
WOODLAND, WA
Orlando Sentinel

National Signing Day: Live updates from the Orlando area

Wednesday’s National Signing Day features Orlando area high school football players signing with college programs. Below is a running list of confirmed signings from players in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties. Apopka Nikai Martinez, UCF Josiah Robinson, Coastal Carolina Boone JaCorey Thomas, Georgia Dr. Phillips DeMario Tolan, LSU Evans Markeith Williams, Miami ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Northwestern provides perfect fit for West Orange lineman Brendan Flakes

When Brendan Flakes signs with Northwestern during Wednesday’s early National Signing Day ceremonies, it will mark a whirlwind process that all came together in just four days. The end result is even difficult for Flakes to fully comprehend, but the 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman from West Orange is elated by the turn of events during the past week. “It was great. When they came into ...
ORLANDO, FL
KAAL-TV

Wild's Guerin named GM of US Olympic hockey team

(KSTP) - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin will serve as the GM of the 2022 U.S. men's Olympic hockey team, USA Hockey announced on Tuesday. Guerin, now in his third season with the Wild, assembled the club's first playoff team since 2018 last year and is responsible for drafting Russian phenom forward Kirill Kaprizov and signing him to a five-year deal this offseason. He appeared on three different U.S. Olympic ice hockey rosters during his playing career, in 1998, 2002 and 2006.
NHL
Palm Beach Daily News

High school roundup: Lindsey Osnioff scores in 12th straight game as Olympic Heights girls soccer remains undefeated

BOYS BASKETBALL Forest Hill 75, Olympic Heights 52 Mike Cooper scored 16 points, Kyron Platt netted 15 more and Brayser Martinez contributed 10 of his own, as the Falcons ran past the Lions in West Palm Beach. Kyle Dzarnowski had 15 points for Olympic Heights, and Caleb Mackrey contributed 13 points for the visitors. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Monmouth football unveils recruiting class heavy on NJ talent; Wall's Charlie Sasso tops class

There's plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Monmouth football program, with the Hawks, who fell short of their goals this fall, facing heavy roster turnover this offseason and a possible move to the Colonial Athletic Association not-too-distant future. Which makes this the most important offseason ever in West Long Branch. And...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
wcti12.com

West Carteret boys, girls hoops teams take down New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — In high school basketball Monday night, the New Bern Bears boys fell to West Carteret 73-57. West Carteret is 6-2 on the year and New Bern is 4-1. Jaxon Ellingsworth led the Patriots with 32 points and 13 rebounds and Shane Graves scored 24.
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy