Jazmine Castañeda competes with US West Region Olympic Development team in Orlando | Girls soccer
By Juan Reyes
5 days ago
Aptos High soccer standout Jazmine Castañeda didn’t make the cut the first two times she tried out for the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program (ODP). She was 13 at the time, but the news was devastating enough that she was contemplating whether or not she should try out...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early signing day is Wednesday, December 15. Many South Florida high school football players will sign their letter of intent to play college football.
The four finalists for this year’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy know what makes playing in this area so competitive.
“It’s the best of the best. Florida guys have size and speed,” said Chaminade Madonna defensive end Kenyatta Jackson.
Marvin Jones Jr., another talented defensive end from American Heritage, said, “It just something you can’t describe really. No matter whom you ask, people know how serious it is down here when it comes to football.”
“It’s a lot of competition. You got Miami and Broward. There is a 1,000 guys going at that position and they just trying to be the best,” said speedy Dillard wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer.
St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Zion Turner added, “There is no football like Florida, anywhere. You can’t get this kind of competitiveness anywhere.”
The winner will be announced during our CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy presentation from Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4.
Less than 24 hours after playing in its first scrimmage of the season, the Dickinson. girls' soccer team took part in passing out toys to local children at 1st Methodist.
It’s been more than a week since Apopka secured its place in an FHSAA football state championship game for the second time in three seasons. The Blue Darters (12-2) face top-ranked Venice (13-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Class 8A final at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Apopka, which ranks No. 7 in the state according to MaxPreps computers, finished as state runner-up in 2019 and ...
MONTEREY—Aptos High senior guard Jaylen Dang drained five 3-pointers for the Mariners’ girls basketball team in a 47-29 win against Monterey High in non-league action Monday. Dang finished with 19 points and five assists. Miricole Baity also made five 3-pointers, finishing with 17 points, and Jazmine Ackerman had...
Framingham, Mass.- Framingham State men's soccer sophomore Kunphel Sinha (Darjeeling, India) was named to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Men's All-New England Region Third Team as announced by the organization. Sinha was the Rams leader in points this season with four goals and five assists for 13...
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2021 All-Met team for girls’ soccer:. Captaining an attacking line some local coaches said was the best they’ve ever seen, DeMartino notched 22 goals and 24 assists to power the Vikings to their first Maryland 4A championship since 2014. After the Montgomery County program’s 22-month hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, the Vikings peaked at the perfect time this fall behind the Loyola University Maryland commit. They finished on an 11-game winning streak while outscoring opponents 57-3, including a 2-1 win over Broadneck in the title game.
APTOS—The Aptos High boys’ soccer team is in the midst of what some would consider the grueling part of its preseason schedule. Coming off a draw against Pajaro Valley High, the Mariners battled their way to a 3-1 win over Greenfield High on Dec. 9. Joey Mackle and...
Just months after competing in their spring 2021 season, high school athletes in Oregon returned to some normalcy in the fall and completed a regular soccer season. Here are the all-5A Midwestern League teams for girls soccer:. Player of the Year: Lauren Becraft, North Eugene. Coach of the Year: Brandy...
Three Woodland soccer teams competed in the state championships at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila on Saturday, Dec. 11, with two taking home the win. The Reign of the U-11 division and the Tornadoes of the U-14 division secured wins with a final score of 3-0 and 2-0, respectively, while the Blue Storm of the U-12 division lost 5-1.
Wednesday’s National Signing Day features Orlando area high school football players signing with college programs. Below is a running list of confirmed signings from players in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties. Apopka Nikai Martinez, UCF Josiah Robinson, Coastal Carolina Boone JaCorey Thomas, Georgia Dr. Phillips DeMario Tolan, LSU Evans Markeith Williams, Miami ...
SANTA CRUZ—The Santa Cruz Warriors are set to celebrate its sixth annual “Pajama Night” event this weekend. Basketball fans are encouraged to bring a pair of new, unworn pajamas to Friday night’s game against the NBA G League Ignite at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The donated pajamas...
Clemson took control early and blanked Washington Sunday afternoon to win the national championship. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about the Tigers' winning the (...)
When Brendan Flakes signs with Northwestern during Wednesday’s early National Signing Day ceremonies, it will mark a whirlwind process that all came together in just four days. The end result is even difficult for Flakes to fully comprehend, but the 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman from West Orange is elated by the turn of events during the past week. “It was great. When they came into ...
(KSTP) - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin will serve as the GM of the 2022 U.S. men's Olympic hockey team, USA Hockey announced on Tuesday. Guerin, now in his third season with the Wild, assembled the club's first playoff team since 2018 last year and is responsible for drafting Russian phenom forward Kirill Kaprizov and signing him to a five-year deal this offseason. He appeared on three different U.S. Olympic ice hockey rosters during his playing career, in 1998, 2002 and 2006.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Forest Hill 75, Olympic Heights 52
Mike Cooper scored 16 points, Kyron Platt netted 15 more and Brayser Martinez contributed 10 of his own, as the Falcons ran past the Lions in West Palm Beach. Kyle Dzarnowski had 15 points for Olympic Heights, and Caleb Mackrey contributed 13 points for the visitors.
There's plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Monmouth football program, with the Hawks, who fell short of their goals this fall, facing heavy roster turnover this offseason and a possible move to the Colonial Athletic Association not-too-distant future. Which makes this the most important offseason ever in West Long Branch. And...
NEW BERN, Craven County — In high school basketball Monday night, the New Bern Bears boys fell to West Carteret 73-57. West Carteret is 6-2 on the year and New Bern is 4-1. Jaxon Ellingsworth led the Patriots with 32 points and 13 rebounds and Shane Graves scored 24.
