Rastafari want more legal marijuana for freedom of worship

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mosiyah Tafari banged on drums and chanted psalms with other Rastafari in a ballroom where the smoke of frankincense mixed with the fragrant smell of marijuana — which his faith deems sacred. The ceremony in Columbus, Ohio marked the 91st anniversary of the...

Los Angeles Daily News

Congressional proposal to legalize marijuana would be a boost to California

California was one of the first states to legalize marijuana but thanks to high taxes and over-regulation the state has failed to realize many of the benefits of a successful cannabis market. There are still over 3,000 black market dispensaries operating in California, almost four times the number of legal ones, and black-market sales of marijuana are estimated to be three times higher than legal marijuana products. As a result, tax revenues from marijuana sales are only around one-third of California’s initial expectations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUHF

Fact Check Team: A look at the impacts of marijuana legalization

WASHINGTON (TND) — 36 U.S. states have already legalized medical marijuana, while another 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use as well. Gallup last month released a poll that showed support for legal marijuana at a record high, with 68% of Americans supporting it. Many promises...
U.S. POLITICS
What’s your religion? In US, a common reply now is “None”

Nathalie Charles, even in her mid-teens, felt unwelcome in her Baptist congregation, with its conservative views on immigration, gender and sexuality. So she left. “I just don’t feel like that gelled with my view of what God is and what God can be,” said Charles, an 18-year-old of Haitian descent who identifies as queer and is now a freshman at Princeton University.
RELIGION
Washington Post

First U.S. vaccine mandate in 1809 launched 200 years of court battles

At the turn of the 19th century, a Massachusetts doctor named Benjamin Waterhouse learned that an English physician had been injecting people with the cowpox virus and claiming it protected them from the deadlier smallpox. So Waterhouse decided to test this novel treatment on his 5-year-old son and expose him to smallpox patients.
U.S. POLITICS
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Missouri Effort Launched To Put Legal Marijuana To 2022 Vote

Leaders of a group working to legalize marijuana for adult use in Missouri say they believe the measure will pass if they collect enough signatures to get the issue on next year’s ballot. Legal Missouri 2022 launched its initiative petition campaign last week in St. Louis. If voters approve the measure, anyone 21 or older could buy marijuana for any reason. Currently Missouri allows marijuana use only for medical reasons. John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022, noted that Missouri residents passed the medical marijuana initiative with close to 66% of the vote in 2018. The campaign must get about 170,000 valid signatures in six of the state’s eight congressional districts to place the initiative on the ballot.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
delawarepublic.org

Pastors sue Gov. Carney to enforce freedom to worship

Two Delaware pastors are suing Gov. John Carney to enforce their right to worship freely. While places of worship were considered essential under Gov. Carney’s emergency orders, religious leaders had to follow strict guidelines, which included tight capacity restrictions, mask requirements and cleaning rules. While those restrictions have since lifted,...
WILMINGTON, DE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky lawmaker pre-files legislation to legalize marijuana

State Representative Nima Kulkarni has pre-filed legislation that would remove criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of cannabis, and give voters a chance to protect those provisions constitutionally. Rep. Kulkarni, D-Louisville, officially pre-filed the legislation Monday. The amendment would go before voters November 2022 if approved by three-fifths of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Arkansas Times

Campaign underway for marijuana legalization

Arkansas adults will be able to legally purchase marijuana for recreational use by February 2023 if a recently filed constitutional amendment proposal makes the ballot and is approved by voters next year. The Arkansas Marijuana Amendment of 2022, filed and later revised in November by longtime Arkansas marijuana advocate Melissa...
POLITICS
kbia.org

The push to legalize marijuana in Missouri begins in earnest

Voters could soon decide whether Missouri becomes the latest state to legalize marijuana. A group known as Legal Missouri 2022 launched its initiative petition campaign on Thursday morning in St. Louis. If the group collects enough signatures and if Missourians approve the measure, anyone 21 or older could purchase marijuana for any reason.
MISSOURI STATE

