ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls signing Alfonzo McKinnie

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13f6CL_0dJS6ntp00

Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls are signing veteran G/F Alfonzo McKinnie via hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McKinnie has played for NBA G League’s Mexico City Capitanes this season, averaging 24.1 PPG and 43.3 percent from 3-point range.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

According to Billy Donovan, Stanley Johnson and Alfonzo McKinnie could both see action against Miami. Johnson was in fall camp, so knows the basics. Both players stayed after the Friday practice with assistant coaches to go through a workout/walkthrough. – 2:45 PM

Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops

The road back to Chicago was through Luxembourg, China, Canada and Mexico for Alfonzo McKinnie as the Marshall High product joins the Bulls.

on.nba.com/31Maw7E12:07 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Bulls to sign Alfonzo McKinnie sportando.basketball/en/bulls-to-si…9:54 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Chicago Bulls are signing veteran G/F Alfonzo McKinnie via hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McKinnie has played for NBA G League’s Mexico City Capitanes this season, averaging 24.1 PPG and 43.3 percent from 3-point range. – 9:22 AM

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a 10-day contract. McKinnie (6-8, 215) is being called up from the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G League, where he has averaged 24.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 10 games (10 starts) this season. He has four seasons of NBA experience with Toronto, Golden State, Cleveland and the L.A. Lakers with career averages of 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 165 games (6 starts). In addition to the Capitanes, McKinnie also has G League experience with the Raptors 905 (2017-18) and Chicago’s G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls (2016-17). He averaged 14.9 points and 9.2 rebounds in 50 games (34 starts) for Windy City. -via NBA.com / December 10, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Alfonzo Mckinnie
expressnews.com

DeMar DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan

San Antonio's loss was Chicago's gain when DeMar DeRozan left the Alamo City for the Windy City in August — and he seems to be settling in. Former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard and small forward recently paid $4.5 million to buy the six-bedroom, 10,179-square-foot Chicago mansion belonging to Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

5 Players That Will Be Traded And 5 Players That Will Not Be Traded By The Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is now two months away. The rumor mill is swirling and we are beginning to pick up more data on what teams will be buyers and sellers when that time comes. For some teams, entering the 2021-2022 season, there were question marks about some of their star players. To the naked eye, it appeared that Bradley Beal and Ben Simmons were surefire trade targets. Instead, they have stayed with their respective teams.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#The Chicago Bulls#Nba G League#Twitter#The Nba G League#The L A Lakers#Capitanes#The Windy City Bulls
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Paul: "I Had $151 In My Bank Account When I Declared For The NBA."

Chris Paul has been an NBA star for quite some time now, and he has certainly amassed generational wealth throughout his career. He has signed multiple lucrative contracts during his time in the NBA, with the most recent one being with Phoenix Suns. However, before he was a multi-millionaire, Chris...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Notable Lakers’ Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly shown some interest in making a move for a notable big man on the trade market. Los Angeles has somewhat disappointed on the floor this season. The Lakers are a modest 14-13 on the year, despite featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To What John Stockton Admitted

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving hasn’t had a lot of allies with his COVID-19 vaccine decision, but it appears he has one in John Stockton. Irving, who is not vaccinated, is not playing for the Nets this season – so far, anyway. Due to New York’s vaccine requirements, the Nets are playing without Irving, who would be ineligible to play home games right now.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
G League
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 more free agents the Bulls could sign for next week

In the last few days, we’ve seen the Chicago Bulls get some of the worst news of any team in the NBA since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in terms of player absences. The Bulls are now facing a situation like the Philadelphia 76ers did last season, missing more than half of their rotation thanks to the league’s health and safety protocol.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Jeanie Buss Breaks Silence on Frank Vogel’s Status

With the Lakers struggling to gain any ground in the standings with their inconsistent play, many fans have been looking for someone to blame, and turning their fury at head coach Frank Vogel. The Lakers were mum with how many years Vogel’s extension was during the offseason, so many people...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Says He And Stephen Curry Changed The Game With His 3-Pointers: "We Went From Three 3-Pointers Attempted Per Game To 9, 10, 11."

During the 2010s, the NBA went through big changes, starting with the 3-point revolution that switched how the game is played and increased the importance of shooters and floor spacers. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson revolutionized the game using long-range shots, winning championships, and delighting fans with their shooting talents,...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

There Was Very Promising News Reported About Kyrie Irving On Friday

On Friday, Jordan Schultz reported positive news about Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, and the tweet can be seen embedded below from Shultz's Twitter account. Shultz reported that a league told him this: “He’s kept himself in playing shape and could probably go 30+ minutes pretty quickly. He’s been getting shots up, running and doing all those things he needs.”
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Pelicans Reporter Says Zion Williamson Has Been Skipping Rehab Workouts, Falling Asleep In Film Sessions, And The Franchise Is Too Afraid To Upset Him

There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Zion Williamson recently. Since his injury, there have been numerous pictures that have shown Zion in a less-than-flattering light, as he was looking out of shape and slightly overweight. But this chatter ended when a picture of him with a fan looking in great shape went viral.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy