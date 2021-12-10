Bulls signing Alfonzo McKinnie

Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls are signing veteran G/F Alfonzo McKinnie via hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McKinnie has played for NBA G League’s Mexico City Capitanes this season, averaging 24.1 PPG and 43.3 percent from 3-point range.

According to Billy Donovan, Stanley Johnson and Alfonzo McKinnie could both see action against Miami. Johnson was in fall camp, so knows the basics. Both players stayed after the Friday practice with assistant coaches to go through a workout/walkthrough. – 2:45 PM

The road back to Chicago was through Luxembourg, China, Canada and Mexico for Alfonzo McKinnie as the Marshall High product joins the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a 10-day contract. McKinnie (6-8, 215) is being called up from the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G League, where he has averaged 24.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 10 games (10 starts) this season. He has four seasons of NBA experience with Toronto, Golden State, Cleveland and the L.A. Lakers with career averages of 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 165 games (6 starts). In addition to the Capitanes, McKinnie also has G League experience with the Raptors 905 (2017-18) and Chicago’s G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls (2016-17). He averaged 14.9 points and 9.2 rebounds in 50 games (34 starts) for Windy City. -via NBA.com / December 10, 2021