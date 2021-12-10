Monona Terrace Earns Prestigious Platinum Level LEED® Status

Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center has achieved Platinum level certification status by the U.S. Green Building Council as LEED-EB: O&M (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design – Existing Building Operations and Maintenance). The LEED rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the foremost program for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance.

In 2007, Monona Terrace became the first convention center in the nation to earn LEED Silver certification. Monona Terrace has since continued to increase its sustainability performance to earn LEED Gold certification in 2015. For the past five years Monona Terrace has furthered its sustainability performance, most recently achieving LEED® Platinum level certification in November 2021.

“We are always striving to attain LEED Platinum certification, but this award for Monona Terrace is incredible, especially coming more than 20 years after opening. Connie Thompson and her staff have done an amazing job prioritizing sustainability, not only in the structure of the building, but also in its operation,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Participating in LEED supports the City of Madison’s sustainability initiatives and distinguishes the conference and convention center as a green meetings industry leader.

“Attaining LEED Platinum as a high use facility reflects a commitment by Monona Terrace, event planners and our guests to responsible environmental stewardship, helping to showcase green events and demonstrate what’s possible in our industry,” said Monona Terrace Executive Director Connie Thompson.

Performance highlights of Monona Terrace’s LEED® Platinum status:

Monona Terrace has an energy use rating 27 percent below similar facilities in comparable climates.

Water use reduced to 43 percent below the LEED benchmark.

Purchase of green energy to offset 100 percent electric power consumption and 100 percent offset of non-electric carbon emissions. This equates to 15,313 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) during the five year LEED performance period.

Continuing conversion from fluorescent and metal halide lighting to LED technology.

Compost over 29,000 pounds of pre-consumer, organic kitchen waste.

Donation of approximately 5,500 pounds of food to charity each year.

Site gardens host over 6,800 square feet of native plantings used to reseed 162,000 square feet of City of Madison green space.

Monona Terrace’s LEED Silver, Gold and Platinum successes were facilitated by local Madison nonprofit sustainability consultants, Leonardo Academy, who provided guidance to achieving certification.

“Monona Terrace is making the best use of the LEED rating system by using it to guide, maintain and increase Monona Terrace sustainability performance over time. Monona Terrace is using LEED to drive continuous improvements in their operations that positively impact their environmental footprint, indoor human environment and bottom line,” said Leonardo Academy President Michael Arny.

For Monona Terrace, this award also recognizes the legacy of its renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Before the world was talking about green buildings, Wright pioneered an organic approach that honored the relationship between nature and man.

The good building is not one that hurts the landscape, but one which makes the landscape more

beautiful than it was before the building was built.

Frank Lloyd Wright

About Monona Terrace:

Monona Terrace is an iconic community and convention center on Lake Monona in gorgeous downtown Madison, Wisconsin, designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The 250,000 square foot LEED Platinum and GBAC STAR™ certified facility typically hosts 500 to 600 events each year, generating over $33 million in economic impact for the community from conferences and conventions. Monona Terrace also provides over 100 free or low cost community events each year. Monona Terrace’s mission is to deliver an exceptional and inspirational experience.