(NewsNation Now) — A family is hailing their father and husband as a hero after he died in the Mayfield, Kentucky tornado protecting inmates. Graves County Deputy Jailer Robert Daniel was supervising inmate workers at a candle factory in Mayfield when the tornado struck. His boss said Monday that Daniel had been focused on the prisoners in his care when he was killed as the twister wrecked the plant.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO