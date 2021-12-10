ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Sheriff warns of check scams

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eNBq_0dJS5xRe00
Sheriff Thoroughman would like to remind everyone to never deposit a check and send money back to someone. And, never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service.

SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his office has received a complaint by a citizen, advising of a scam involving the use of fake checks.

The resident advised that they received what appeared to be a legitimate check. They advised that they then received texts, advising them to deposit the check immediately, then message back when the check was deposited. Thoroughman stated this scam attempt had a good outcome, due to the resident doing their research and finding that this was a scam.

Sheriff Thoroughman would like to remind everyone to never deposit a check and send money back to someone. And, never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service. Thoroughman suggests that those who might be dealing with a scam stop and talk to someone they trust. He also advises before you do anything else, tell someone — a friend, a family member, a neighbor — what happened. Talking about it could help you realize it’s a scam.

Throughman also shared four signs that residents should look for to determine if it’s a scam;

1. Scammers PRETEND to be from an organization you know.

Scammers often pretend to be contacting you on behalf of the government. They might use a real name, like the Social Security Administration, the IRS, or Medicare, or make up a name that sounds official. Some pretend to be from a business you know, like a utility company or even a charity asking for donations.

They use technology to change the phone number that appears on your caller ID. So the name and number you see might not be real.

2. Scammers say there’s a PROBLEM or a PRIZE.

They might say you’re in trouble with the government. Or you owe money. Or someone in your family had an emergency. Or that there’s a virus on your computer.

Some scammers say there’s a problem with one of your accounts and that you need to verify some information. Others will lie and say you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes but have to pay a fee to get it.

3. Scammers PRESSURE you to act immediately.

Scammers want you to act before you have time to think. If you’re on the phone, they might tell you not to hang up so you cannot check out their story.

They might threaten to arrest you, sue you, or take away your driver’s license. They might even say your computer is about to be corrupted.

4. Scammers tell you to PAY in a specific way.

Thoroughman shared scammers often insist that victims pay by sending money through a money transfer company or by putting money on a gift card and then giving them the number on the back. Some will send you a check (that will later turn out to be fake), tell you to deposit it, and then send them money.

Again, Sheriff Thoroughman would like to remind everyone to never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service. And, never deposit a check and send money back to someone. Stop and talk to someone you trust. Before you do anything else, tell someone — a friend, a family member, a neighbor — what happened. Talking about it could help you realize it’s a scam.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House clears bill to raise debt limit

The House cleared legislation early Wednesday morning to raise the debt limit through next year’s midterm elections, staving off an unprecedented federal default just in time for the deadline set by the Treasury Department. The bill, which lawmakers passed 221-209, with one Republican voting yes, raises the federal debt...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Stephen Curry breaks NBA career 3-point record

Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for 3-pointers. Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors' game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen. Curry hit the shot from...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Caller Id#Scams
CBS News

Real-world data suggest 2 doses of Pfizer vaccine 70% effective at preventing hospitalization with Omicron variant

South African researchers released encouraging data on Tuesday based on real-world COVID-19 infections in the country during the current, fourth wave of coronavirus infections, driven almost entirely by the new Omicron variant. The preliminary analysis of data gathered by the insurer Discovery, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, shows the standard two-dose regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has been about 70% effective at preventing hospitalization over the last three weeks, as Omicron has swept across the country.
WORLD
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
3K+
Followers
126
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy