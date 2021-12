Editor's note: The below article contains major spoilers for the premiere of And Just Like That. After one of their exercise bikes was the cause of a main character's death in And Just Like That..., HBO Max's sequel to Sex and the City, the fitness equipment company Peloton has offered an amusing response. According to Peloton, the company did approve the show’s use of their exercise bike, which allowed a real-life Peloton cycling instructor named Jess King to appear as the fictional instructor Allegra. Despite Peloton providing their consent to have their bikes featured, they were not aware of how their bikes would be incorporated into the show. Let’s just say they must have been speechless when they found out.

