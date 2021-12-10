Maple farmers think there will be plenty of syrup on shelves despite news of a possible shortage

Thanks to farm innovations implemented by Raymond Graesser, the community has been invited to enjoy a bumper crop of blueberries at the Temecula Berry Company since 2008. By growing quality fruit, his favorite part of owning the farm has been providing wonderful family experiences for guests who visit, Graesser said. Graesser, 81, works on the farm seven days a week. He said he wants to improve his farming methods with future generations in mind. Creating and maintaining a healthy environment for the farm to keep it sustainable for many years to come is something that he continues to explore. This year, the farm switched over to an organic fertilizer and irrigation system. “The main reason was for the health of the plants and soil,” Raymond’s son, Mike Graesser, said. “It is.

