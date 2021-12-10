ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krispy Kreme expands ‘Day of the Dozens’ deal for rewards members

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Go ahead and keep your figgy pudding — Krispy Kreme is cooking up a surprise for this year’s “Day of the Dozens” doughnut deal.

This Sunday, Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme customers can buy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 when they purchase any other dozen at regular price , the company announced. But that’s not all: This year’s “Day of the Dozens” promotion comes early for Krispy Kreme Rewards members, who can redeem the deal as early as Friday, Dec. 10.

“Day of the Dozens has become a favorite holiday treat for Krispy Kreme fans because getting a second dozen for $1 means there is plenty to share with family and friends,” said Dave Skena, the chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme, in a press release.

To redeem the deal early, Krispy Kreme customers will need to sign up for a Krispy Kreme account to receive the shop’s email offers.

When redeeming the deal, customers must also make an eligible purchase, which includes any Original Glazed or assorted dozen, or any Original Glazed or assorted 16-count Mini box, at regular price. The offer is valid at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada (the latter via in-person ordering on Dec. 12 only).

If 24 doughnuts sounds like a bit too many, Krispy Kreme is still honoring its vaccination promotion: Any customer who presents proof of vaccination can get a free Original Glazed doughnut — any day, and every day — through the end of the 2021, no purchase necessary.

