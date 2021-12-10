Marin County changing policy for future COVID mandates

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County health officials are now shifting how they move forward with future COVID-19 policies and mandates.

Historically, daily case rates have been the main way to determine progress and guide policy decisions.

Now, the county wants to use hospitalization rates instead.

Health officials say fewer cases are leading to hospitalization or death due to 85 percent of the county being fully vaccinated.

The new criteria for potentially reimposing a local mask mandate will be five COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

Locally, that translates to 13 people in the hospital with COVID.

Marin’s local mask mandate was lifted Nov. 2 after meeting the Bay Area criteria using local case rates, hospitalizations, and vaccination rates.

A survey put out by the health department of Marin grocery stores found 80 to 90 percent of people continued to wear their masks indoors, which is recommended but not required.

