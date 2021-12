If you’ve been to Disney World in the last year or so, you know that a lot of things are different right now than they were before the closure. Although some things have returned to “normal” (like some buffets, reduced social distancing, etc.), we’re still seeing a lot of modifications. One big difference that’s stuck around is that characters at character dining experiences have stayed further away from guests instead of coming up close to take pictures. Until NOW.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO