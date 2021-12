The Walt Disney Company is reaching the end of an era. In just a couple of weeks, as 2021 comes to a close, Bob Iger will be stepping down as Disney Chairman. Iger has spent decades at the helm of the biggest name in entertainment, leading Disney to unparalleled success on multiple fronts, all while keeping great relationships with talent and employees. He's considered one of the best in the business at what he does, and he'll be retiring on December 31st. Before he goes out, though, Iger wanted the chance to return to his roots.

