It’s Week 15 and your former 2-4 Patriots are not only atop of the AFC East, but tied with the top contenders in the conference. At 9-4 they are currently the No. 1 seed and will own that seed for the playoffs if they win out. That’s big. Trent Brown-big. The 9-4 Titans and Chiefs don’t have that advantage but the Patriots do.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO