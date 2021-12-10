The Dazzling Diamonds Chorus Spreads Holiday Cheer

Everyone loves a holiday pageant, but what happens when props and costumes go missing? Will the detectives get to the bottom of the case in time for the show?. Watch as Mark Landon Smith (Arts Live Theatre) members of the “Yikes!” creative team join Good Day NWA with details on when and where you can watch this holiday caper unfold!
GRIFFITH — One can make Christmas special for children in need this year while enjoying live music at one of the Region's newest venues. Avenue 912 and Nate Venturelli are hosting a Toys for Tots Christmas Show to benefit the Marine Corps Reserves charity that provides toys to children who couldn't otherwise afford them.
With his intimate journey through music, a nostalgic look at seasons past, and a celebration of hope and resilience, Arkansas-native Rob Sutton weaves his own holiday memories with Christmas favorites! The show is happening at TheatreSquared. Watch as Good Day NWA gets a visit from the star himself, Rob Sutton,...
The Robert Lee Brothers, Jr. Memorial Library has provided Gonzales residents with a few options to share in the spirit of giving this holiday season. From story time to crafts and holiday gifts, the library has something for everyone. Patrons looking for a way to help others will find a donation box there, too.
Ring in the D23 Season of Magic with extra holiday cheer! Use these gift tags to add Disney magic to gifts for loved ones both near and far. 8.5 x 11-inch white cardstock (printable) Scissors. Double-sided tape. OPTIONAL:. 8.5 x 11-inch white sticker paper (found in scrapbooking section of craft...
FROSTBURG, Md. — Storybook Holiday has a way of bringing people together, to the point where one can even observe Santa Claus and The Grinch sharing space on a parade float. Hundreds of folks gathered in the Mountain City on Saturday for the Frostburg State University Children’s Literature Centre’s popular annual event, which returned for an in-person celebration this year after the pandemic forced it to modify last year’s offering. Little touches of public health-related mindfulness were present — like masked elves and limits on the size of the crowd inside Santa’s workshop — but the event was as cheery and well-attended as ever in its 18th year.
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale. Live music is happening tonight at Six-Twelve Coffee House and Bar and the musician is multi-instrumentalist Asher Perkins. If you’re free on Monday, December 13, Asher is a must-see class act. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. in Fayetteville.
Lindsey Stirling, who has more music video views than McDonald’s has customers, is a gold-medal do-gooder. In fact, her list of charitable endeavors is higher than a double-twisting, double-backflip. During this season, the violinist, dancer, singer, actress and author is promoting The Upside Fund. She wrote, in part, “Hello,...
DULUTH, Minn.- A group of women at a local church are spreading holiday cheer in their own sweet way — with some Christmas cookies. Lakeview Covenant Church on Jean Duluth Road hosted a cookie baking day Friday. Women brought their own ready-to-bake cookie dough and pans, or they could bake...
The Haddonfield Rotary Club has spread holiday cheer with its first annual holiday tree exhibition and auction at the borough public library. The club reached out to the community for donated decorated trees and received 12 with unique themes. They will be available for viewing and bidding until Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.
A Christmas parade was held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, as well as a plethora of festivities at Courtland Festival Park in Appomattox. In attendance at the Vintage & Artisan Merry Market were many vendors whose items were at the festival for the first time and some for many years. People of all ages were in attendance for the festival and were spectators and participants in the parade.
Sheetz, a major restaurant and convenience chain across the Mid-Atlantic, announced the return of its holiday coffee program offering customers one free self-serve coffee and Cup’occino every week during December. Available at all of Sheetz’s 638 store locations, the free offer will be uploaded to each My Sheetz Rewardz holder’s...
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale. Does the holiday season bring out your creativity? If you answered yes, then here’s an event for you. New Province Brewing Company is partnering with Alexander Baking Company for a holiday cookie decorating event on Thursday, December 16 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Pre-order you kit today for $25, it includes cookies to decorating, icing and two pours of any NPBC draft beer.
Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
Cardi B loves her "sexy and tasty" Whipshots. The chart-topping rap star recently launched her new brand - a vodka-infused whipped cream - and Cardi insists that the product chimes perfectly with her own outlook on life. Cardi, 29, told Billboard: "I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person. And I...
It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
Comments / 0