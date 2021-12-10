The Dazzling Diamonds Chorus Spreads Holiday Cheer

FROSTBURG, Md. — Storybook Holiday has a way of bringing people together, to the point where one can even observe Santa Claus and The Grinch sharing space on a parade float. Hundreds of folks gathered in the Mountain City on Saturday for the Frostburg State University Children’s Literature Centre’s popular annual event, which returned for an in-person celebration this year after the pandemic forced it to modify last year’s offering. Little touches of public health-related mindfulness were present — like masked elves and limits on the size of the crowd inside Santa’s workshop — but the event was as cheery and well-attended as ever in its 18th year.

FROSTBURG, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO