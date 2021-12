As Wheel of Fortune came to an end last night, hostess Vanna White shared a sweet message for her longtime friend and host, Pat Sajak. The pair have been at the helm of the game show since the early ’80s. For four decades, the two hosts have worked together and been the face of Wheel of Fortune. In that time, they’ve helped build the series into one of the most popular game shows of all time. Additionally, they’ve each become household names because of their time on the show.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO