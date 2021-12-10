ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timme scores 22 as Gonzaga gets back in win column

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Drew Timme scored 22 points, making all eight of his shots, and No. 5 Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Merrimack 80-55.

Freshman center Chet Holmgren had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Julian Strawther added 15 points for Gonzaga, which has won 57 consecutive home games — the longest streak in the nation and a program record.

Jordan Minor scored 17 points and Ziggy Reid had 16 for Merrimack, which is in the third season of its transition to Division I and was playing a ranked opponent for the first time.

With the cancelation of Sunday’s game against Washington due to COVID issues within the Huskies’ program, Gonzaga’s next scheduled

game will now be on Dec. 18 vs. Texas Tech in Phoenix, Ariz.

