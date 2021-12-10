ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

See Trixie From "The Honeymooners," the Last Living Cast Member, at 97

By Lia Beck
Best Life
Best Life
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cD0HP_0dJS0yR000
Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The classic TV series The Honeymooners only lasted for one season—one, lengthy 39-episode season, that is—but it made its mark in television history. The 1955 series was based on characters created by star and series creator Jackie Gleason, who had previously appeared in some of his other projects. The main cast of The Honeymooners was made up of Gleason as Ralph Kramden, Audrey Meadows as Alice Kramden, Art Carney as Ed Norton, and Joyce Randolph as Trixie Norton. With the show airing 65 years old, the only living cast member now is Randolph, who is 97 years old.

Just recently, Randolph opened up again about the show's lasting legacy; she's also shared over the years how it affected her own career. Read on to learn more about the classic TV star's life today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2MMv_0dJS0yR000
Bettmann / Getty Images

Before Randolph began working in TV, she was a theater actor who appeared on Broadway. In a 2007 interview with The New York Times, she explained that Gleason first saw her in a commercial for Clorets gum. She then appeared on his variety series Cavalcade of Stars before being cast in The Honeymooners. Prior to The Honeymooners, Randolph had appeared in episodes of shows including The Jack Benny Program and Buck Rogers.

In January, Randolph joked to the New York Daily News that her favorite episode of The Honeymooners was "any one where I had more than four or five lines." As for why she didn't speak up about wanting more to do, she said, "You don't even talk to Jackie, let alone ask for anything. He didn't talk much and he didn't like to rehearse much."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z281E_0dJS0yR000
Bobby Bank/WireImage via Getty Images

Randolph told Forbes of choosing not to stay with Gleason's variety show after The Honeymooners ended, "When Jackie moved production of the show to Miami Beach when his variety show returned, it was just not convenient for me. I chose not to continue." Randolph lives in New York City to this day.

Following the series, Randolph didn't do much more TV and film acting. In 1993, she told The New York Times that her fame from The Honeymooners kept her from getting jobs. "For years after that role, directors would say: 'No, we can't use her. She's too well known as Trixie."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6b7T_0dJS0yR000
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Randolph married her late husband, Richard Charles, in 1955, and they welcomed a son, Randolph Charles, in 1960. According to her New York Times profile, both Richard and Randolph had careers as marketing executives.

During her marriage, Randolph became the first lady of The Lambs theatrical club, where her husband was president. Her 2007 New York Times interview noted that she was still involved with the group, as well as working with the United Service Organizations (U.S.O.) She said of receiving a standing ovation at the organization's most recent gala, "I think they were applauding because I'm so old. I guess all those young marines watch television."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EF4I7_0dJS0yR000
Brad Barket/Getty Images

Randolph spoke to The New York Times about meeting fans and giving them autographs. She explained, "I talk to everyone. You can't be hoity. But I know what they really want is the name Trixie Norton. So I sign that, too."

Of course, she didn't have any idea back when they were making the show that fans would still be approaching her all these years later. As she told Forbes, "People loved The Honeymooners when we did it, but we had no idea that new generations of fans would would enjoy it all these years later. We can all still relate to these characters. It is just timeless."

Comments / 99

NJ Guy
4d ago

The Honeymooners is still the best show on TV. The episodes never get old and still funny as hell.

Reply(2)
51
Deep
3d ago

I was surprised at how good she looked! The women of that generation really knew who they were, strong until the finish.

Reply(1)
19
Hiram Aponte
3d ago

my parents got to watch this when I was a little boy back in the early 60's. I still watch today, and it still makes me laugh!

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Wendy Schaal Played Julie on "Fantasy Island." See Her Now at 67.

Anyone who watched Fantasy Island during its run in the late '70s and early '80s will remember Mr. Roarke and his assistant Tattoo, who were played by Ricardo Montalbán and Hervé Villechaize, respectively. The pair welcomed a revolving door of guests to their mysterious island, so they were really the only two series regulars. But, during Season 5 of Fantasy Island, another repeat cast member was added to the mix: Wendy Schaal, who played Julie. Julie was Mr. Roarke's goddaughter and worked as his assistant.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

Ben Affleck Shares How Robin Williams Changed His Life in a "Massive" Way

In 1997, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Robin Williams all starred in Good Will Hunting, written by Affleck and Damon. While Damon and Affleck had both been acting professionally for a while at this point, they weren't the household names they are today, and it wasn't a given that they could get their own script made into a movie. So, it was a huge deal when they not only got the movie made, but that Good Will Hunting became a big success and that they won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Part of the reason the movie was seen by so many was, of course, the casting of Williams, who was a major star. For his part, Williams won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for playing Dr. Sean Maguire in the drama.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Robbie Rist Played Cousin Oliver on "The Brady Bunch." See Him Now at 57.

Child actors can't possibly grasp what they're getting into when they join a TV show or movie, and that was the case tenfold for Robbie Rist of The Brady Bunch. The child actor joined the show during its final season as Cousin Oliver, a character who was so controversial that his name took on a meaning outside of the classic sitcom. The phrase "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" now refers to a sitcom adding a cute child in an attempt to boost ratings once the original child stars of the series have gotten older.
MUSIC
Best Life

Mary Badham Played Scout in "To Kill a Mockingbird." See Her Now at 69.

The novel To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee was published in 1960, and the book saw instant success. It eventually went on to win a Pulitzer Prize and gained notoriety as a classic piece of American literature, ultimately becoming a fixture of high school libraries across the nation. Two years after the novel's debut, it was reimagined for the silver screen in a movie starring Gregory Peck as the noble lawyer Atticus Finch. Playing Jean Louise "Scout" Finch—Atticus' s daughter and the narrator of the film and book—in To Kill a Mockingbird was 10-year-old Mary Badham, a newcomer to acting. Following her remarkable performance, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, becoming the youngest person ever nominated for that particular honor. Recently, Badham has opened up about her role in the film, and shared behind-the-scenes memories of her time on set. Read on to see the actor now at 69, over six decades after she was first cast in the iconic role.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Best Life

See Janie & Zuzu From "It's a Wonderful Life" Now at 86 & 81

It's a Wonderful Life is the most enduring Christmas classic there is. And while it has a memorable lead performance from star Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey, one of the most famous lines in the movie come from a much younger co-star. At the end of the film, George's daughter, Zuzu Bailey, says, "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings." All these years later, that line is still well-remembered thanks in part to actor Karolyn Grimes, who played adorable Zuzu when she was only six years old. It's a Wonderful Life was released 75 years ago, so, of course, many of the stars have since passed away. But, the actors who played the two Bailey daughters, Zuzu and Janie, are still around and still celebrating the film. Grimes is 81, and Carol Coombs, who played Janie, is 86. Read on to find out about how their lives have gone since starring in one of the most beloved movies of all time.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

He Played Doc on "The Love Boat." See Bernie Kopell Now at 88.

The Love Boat was known for the famous guest stars it featured every week, but it was the regular cast members who provided a constant presence for both viewers and the ship's special guests. One of those stars of The Love Boat was Bernie Kopell, who played Adam "Doc" Bricker—or, as he was more formally introduced in the credits, Your Ship's Doctor. Kopell appeared in all 250 episodes of the series and three Love Boat movies, so, unsurprisingly, Doc is his most famous role.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

Charlene Tilton Played Lucy on "Dallas." See Her Now at 62.

The show Dallas was on for 14 seasons, and anyone who watched it will remember that during that time, a lot of characters came and went. One character who was there on the very first episode and stayed around for a good chunk of its run was Lucy Ewing, the daughter of Val and Gary Ewing. Lucy was portrayed by Charlene Tilton, who was a main cast member through season 8 and then returned again in later seasons. She also reprised her role in the Dallas revival that premiered in 2012.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Meadows
Person
Jackie Gleason
Person
Joyce Randolph
Person
Art Carney
Best Life

This Early "American Idol" Favorite Just Called It a "Traumatic" Experience

In May 2008, David Archuleta was runner-up on American Idol Season 7, coming in second to winner David Cook. It was a position that previously eliminated contestants would have loved to be in, but, as he explains in a new interview, Archuleta couldn't wait for the show to be over. The singer was only 17 years old when he appeared on the hit series and was facing being a teenager, questions about his sexuality, and the pressure of being on one of the biggest shows on television. Now, in an interview with Variety, Archuleta says competing on American Idol was "traumatic" for him.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

6 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The days are shorter, the temperatures are lower, and the holidays are here. And there's no better way to spend your time during this particular season than throwing on something comfy and cozy, camping out on the couch, and losing yourself in a new TV show. Over the past couple of weeks, new Netflix releases have included a spin-off of a fan-favorite docuseries, a family-oriented sci-fi adventure, and a classic crime show from the '80s. To see what TV you should be checking out on Netflix this December weekend, read on.
TV SERIES
Best Life

See Cousin Geri From "The Facts of Life" Now at 65

Throughout its nine-season run, The Facts of Life primarily followed four teenage girls at Eastland boarding school: Blair, Tootie, Natalie, and Jo. But in the second season, a character was introduced who made television history. When Geri Jewell joined The Facts of Life as Blair's cousin Geri, she became the first person with a visible disability to have a recurring role on a primetime show. Jewell has cerebral palsy, as did her character, Cousin Geri.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Celebrity News#The New York Times#The Honeymooners#The Jack Benny Program#The New York Daily News
Best Life

Maria Menounos Says This Was the First Symptom of Her Brain Tumor

You may know Maria Menounos as an entertainment reporter, author, actor, producer, or even as a professional WWE wrestler. But the multi-hyphenate entertainer now has something even more extraordinary to add to that list: today, she's a brain tumor survivor and health advocate. In 2017, just two months after her mother was diagnosed with brain cancer, the 43-year-old beauty was found to have a "golf-ball-sized" brain tumor, which was pressing on her facial nerves. The mother and daughter both underwent surgery and recovered together in the months that followed, as she shared in a video posted on YouTube this past April.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Never Say These 5 Words to Someone Getting a Divorce, Expert Warns

When you hear someone is going through a divorce, you already know they're living through one of life's most fraught and emotionally challenging situations. The last thing you'd want to do is say anything hurtful in a conversation about it—especially when your best intention was to offer comfort at such a tough time. You can avoid hurt feelings by making sure you know what never to say to someone going through a divorce. Read on to find out what an etiquette advises you against uttering, and her advice on what you should do to express your support instead.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Best Life

Barbara Bain Played Cinnamon on TV's "Mission: Impossible." See Her Now at 90.

The wildly popular film adaptation of Mission: Impossible hit theaters in the mid-'90s, and with Tom Cruise headlining as the secret agent, Ethan Hunt, it was an instant blockbuster. But long before Cruise starred as the spy action hero, there was another version of the story: a CBS TV series by the same name. The show lasted for seven seasons, from 1966 through 1973, and was later revived in 1988 on ABC. The original cast featured Steven Hill, Peter Lupis, Greg Morris, Peter Graves, and Martin Landau as Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Never Touch This When Sitting on a Plane, Experts Warn

As you've probably already noticed, airports and planes are more crowded than ever right now. During the pandemic and amid holiday travel, you should be more adamant about keeping six feet away from others in bathroom lines, and washing your hands for at least 20 seconds. But in a compact space, like your airplane seat, there's no telling what kinds of germs can travel. With that in mind, experts have emphasized that no matter how much you've wiped down your area, there's one thing that you should avoid putting your hands on at all costs, especially after touching your seat. Read on to find out what to steer clear of on your next flight.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Screamed at Her for Doing This to Her Look

For six seasons, the reality series The Girls Next Door gave viewers a look inside life at the Playboy Mansion, particularly the lives of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's three girlfriends at the time. Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson lived at the mansion, and the series showed fans their unconventional day-to-day lives. But, in the time since the show ended in 2010, the women have shared more details about living in the mansion and being with Hef that was not shown on TV. Now, in a new docuseries, Madison shares one particular moment with Hefner that touches on the darker side of life at Playboy. Read on to see what she had to say.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Lisa Loring Played Wednesday Addams on TV. See Her Now at 63.

During the '60s, sitcoms reigned supreme with cheery characters, simple storylines, and heaps of family values. That is, until 1964, when America met a new kind of family: the grim and ghoulish—yet still comical and loving—Addams family. The satirical show told the story of the classic American family with a macabre twist: they delight in the dark things that would horrify the heroes of all the other sitcoms on the air at the time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Getting Married at This Age Led 45 Percent of Couples to Divorce, Study Says

Throughout the last year and a half, you might have had more ups and downs than usual in your marriage. But even before the pandemic started, the amount of time you and your spouse have been together—whether you tied the knot during your freshman year of college or not until after your 40th birthday—can say a lot about your relationship. In fact, studies have shown that when you get married may actually determine your risk for getting a divorce. For some couples, committing to each other around a certain age ultimately led to their marriages' downfall. Read on to find out more about this divorce predictor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Best Life

See Ruby Sue From "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" Now at 41

If yours is one of the many families who rewatches National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation every year around the holidays, then you're surely familiar with unannounced Griswold guest Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid). With him in his RV, Eddie also brings his wife Catherine (Miriam Flynn), son Rocky (Cody Burger), and daughter Ruby Sue. Played by Ellen Latzen, Ruby Sue has some sweet, scene-stealing moments in the holiday classic.
MOVIES
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
7K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy