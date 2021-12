LEAD — Danielle Flom is excited to be working with kids again as the new director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood. Flom, has spent her entire adult life working with non-profits, most recently at the Artemis House in Spearfish, where she worked for nearly four years. Before that, Flom said she served at Wellfully in Rapid City, a residential program for youth who have behavioral or addiction issues. When she moved to Spearfish, Flom said she missed working with the youth.

LEAD, SD ・ 10 DAYS AGO