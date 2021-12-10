Jets' Michael Carter: Won't suit up vs. Saints

Jets head coach Robert Saleh delivered some positive injury news for the first time in a while on Monday afternoon. Not only did defensive tackle Quinnen Williams avoid a significant injury in his shoulder on Sunday, but a handful of key contributors are expected to be active this week, returning for the final four games of the season.
The New York Jets haven’t been a popular consideration for fantasy football in 2021. Injuries decimating rosters and illness spreading through the league could cause that to change, though. As we head into the fantasy playoffs, should you consider picking up Jets running back Ty Johnson, and how much of a waiver wire priority should he be?
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
The Dallas Cowboys terminated the Washington Football Team’s four-game winning streak by a score of 27-20. The Cowboys’ defense dominated Washington’s offense, which had several of its players suffer injuries. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin fell hard and received a concussion screening in the third quarter, leaving the...
The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins earned an ejection in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team for throwing a punch in a scuffle. After the game, Collins explained what happened that brought him to getting involved in the play to the point of his ejection. La’el Collins...
Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-11 on the season after being shutout 20-0 by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. They had a play at the end of the game that reflected their season. Receivers Laviska Shenault and Laquon Treadwell landed on top of each other while crossing. Shenault slipped and...
The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
Over the course of his 22-year career, Tom Brady has broken a lot of NFL records, including the all-time pass completions mark he set on Sunday against the Bills, but there is one record that he's still chasing and if he ends up breaking it, it will definitely be notable and that's because it's a record that Hall of Famer Peyton Manning considered unbreakable when he retired from football following the 2015 season.
The Dallas Cowboys added receiver Cedrick Wilson to the COVID-19/reserves list Monday, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. He is expected to miss their game Sunday against the New York Giants. Wilson returned from an ankle injury this past Sunday against Washington after missing Week 13 against New Orleans. He...
Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
Patrick Mahomes drew legitimate Hall of Fame buzz just a few years into his NFL career thanks to a record-breaking start as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. But there's another AFC West signal-caller who's off to an even better statistical start to his career. With three touchdown passes in the Chargers' blowout win over the Giants on Sunday, second-year QB Justin Herbert eclipsed 30 scoring passes on the year, making him the first player in NFL history to throw at least 30 scores in each of his first two seasons.
There's one thing the Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team won't lack, and that's drama. One of the longest and most toxic rivalries in the NFL reignites for 2021 when the former takes their talents to FedEx Field on Sunday, and amid a fiery public exchange of words between the team's head coaches. Mike McCarthy expressed the ultimate "confidence" in his gameplan to go into Maryland and win, his comments meeting the ire of Ron Rivera, who labeled them a "big mistake."
In case you were wondering, Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady does listen to the criticism that’s thrown at him. The GOAT proved just that on Monday as he fired back at Peyton Manning and Tony Romo for their rather unsavory comments towards him. Brady took to Twitter to...
