1 seriously injured after SUV crashes, catches fire near Sparta

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital Friday after an SUV crashed and caught fire on Fruit Ridge Avenue, northwest of Sparta.

Just after 10:15 a.m., Sparta Township Fire crews were on a training run and stumbled upon a crash at Fruit Ridge Avenue between 14 Mile and Lutheran Church Roads.

Officials tell News 8 that a vehicle crashed into the tree and caught fire. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Kent County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Eric Brunner said that there was one person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both directions of Fruit Ridge Avenue was closed in the area while crews were investigating. It has since reopened.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.