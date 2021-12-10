Leaders honor Bob Dole at National Cathedral

“The funeral of former Sen. Bob Dole will be held at Washington National Cathedral on Friday, December 10 at 11 a.m. ET. Sen. Dole served for decades in Congress, both as a Senator and House member representing his home state of Kansas, after being severely wounded in combat in World War II. He was the Republican party’s Vice Presidential nominee in the 1976 election and Presidential nominee in the 1996 election. During his tenure, he also served for three years as Senate Majority Leader. Sen. Dole died on December 5, 2021; he was 98. The service will be attended by President Biden and other dignitaries.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 DAYS AGO