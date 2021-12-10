ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Leaders honor Bob Dole at National Cathedral

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
popville.com

Washington National Cathedral to Host Funeral Service of Senator Bob Dole on Friday

“The funeral of former Sen. Bob Dole will be held at Washington National Cathedral on Friday, December 10 at 11 a.m. ET. Sen. Dole served for decades in Congress, both as a Senator and House member representing his home state of Kansas, after being severely wounded in combat in World War II. He was the Republican party’s Vice Presidential nominee in the 1976 election and Presidential nominee in the 1996 election. During his tenure, he also served for three years as Senate Majority Leader. Sen. Dole died on December 5, 2021; he was 98. The service will be attended by President Biden and other dignitaries.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Monthly

Manchin, You Won. Now Give Biden a Win, Too.

For one of the first fights between Al and Peg Bundy on the farcical sitcom Married … With Children, Peg belts out a song Al hates, the sappy “Honey” by Bobby Goldsboro. Al retaliates by clipping his toenails in front of her. Peg raises the stakes by shifting to Helen Reddy’s feminist anthem, “I Am Woman,” which is too much for Al, and he surrenders. After a moment of tranquility, Peg starts singing the chirpy 1963 hit “Dominique” from Jeannine “the Singing Nun” Deckers. A pained Al pleads, “Peg, you won. There’s no need to spike the ball.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bob Dole
The Independent

‘He’s a big fat phoney’: Mark Meadows accused of previous attempt at overturning election – this time against Trump

The 2020 election wasn’t the first election Mark Meadows tried to overturn, multiple sources have told The Independent.On Monday, the former White House chief of staff is set to become the third person held in contempt of Congress by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection after refusing to appear for a deposition last week.A 51-page report laying out the case for a contempt referral against Mr Meadows, who represented North Carolina’s 11th District from 2013 until he resigned to become ex-president Donald Trump’s fourth (and final) chief of staff, alleges that he was deeply involved in machinations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

What crime might Trump have committed on Jan. 6? Liz Cheney points to one.

Rep. Liz Cheney’s disclosures of intriguing Jan. 6 text messages between Mark Meadows and both Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News personalities are the big news in the committee’s investigation right now. But don’t lose sight of what Cheney said immediately after she read those texts aloud.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy