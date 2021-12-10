ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Demaryius Thomas’ Cousin Speaks on Former NFL Star’s Health Before Being Found Dead

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nH9Tm_0dJRxlD200

According to his family members, former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away after suffering a seizure.

Thomas’ cousin, LaTonya Bonseigneur, spoke with the Associated Press about Demaryius following his death. The former Denver Broncos star has had health issues in recent months that led to his tragic passing at 33 years old. Thomas would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.

On Friday, Bonseigneur said that her cousin “had been suffering from seizures for over a year.”

Bonseigneur grew up around Thomas in Montrose, Georgia before he became a star wide receiver at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. He was drafted in the first round in 2010 by the Broncos. He won a Super Bowl and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times before retiring this past summer.

Demaryius Thomas moved back to the Atlanta area just north of the city to Roswell, Georgia after his NFL career. His body was found on Thursday in his home, and his cousin said the family believes he suffered a seizure while in the shower. The family last spoke to Thomas on Wednesday (12/8).

“He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him. So he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures. He went into his home and found him in the shower,” Bonseigneur explained. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him (Wednesday).”

“Demaryius was a great guy,” Bonseigneur added. “He came from humble beginnings. He knew God, he was raised in the church and by a close-knit family. Even though he rose to stardom, to us he was just a kid from Montrose. We never fathomed he would go on to do all these amazing things. He was just a kid who loved playing football.”

Demaryius Thomas: From Humble Beginnings to NFL Stardom

Demaryius Thomas’ story of rising above his childhood misfortune is well-known by many in the sports world. As a young man, both his mother and grandmother were arrested on drug charges. Thomas was only 11 years old when his mother, Katina Smith, turned down a lesser sentence in exchange for testifying against her mother, Minnie Pearl Thomas.

Katina was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and Thomas would end up living with his uncle. Years later, President Barack Obama famously freed Thomas’ mother and grandmother. The two women were non-violent drug offenders who benefitted from the president’s initiative to reduce similar prison sentences.

In fact, Smith was released just before Super Bowl 50 in February 2016. She saw her son play in the NFL for the first time on the same day he won the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

Despite losing two of the most important people in his life to prison, Demaryius Thomas persevered against all odds. He went on to become a star in college and had a lengthy NFL career. Thomas played for the Denver Broncos for eight seasons. He then had short stints with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and New York Jets.

The wide receiver recorded 724 catches, had 9,763 yards receiving, and scored 63 touchdowns during his NFL career.

Comments / 4

Related
Outsider.com

John Elway Pens Heartbreaking Message After Death of Demaryius Thomas

The tragic and sudden news of the passing of legendary NFL wideout and former Denver Bronco Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas has been felt all over the country. Since the news of his passing, so many of those that knew Thomas and knew him well have posted and shared stories about who the late great wideout was not just as a player but as a person.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly looking to get paid this offseason. The Denver Broncos veteran quarterback is having an OK season. Bridgewater, 29, has thrown for 2,775 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a QBR of 47.4, good for 22nd in the National Football League. This offseason, Bridegwater is...
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. Two Roswell Police officers arrived...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Texans#American Football#The Associated Press#Humble Beginnings
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: Broncos Lined Up With Only 10 Men On First Play

The Denver Broncos paid tribute to late wide receiver Demaryius Thomas in touching fashion before the first play of today’s game. Thomas, who starred for Denver from 2010 until midway through the 2018 season, tragically passed away on Thursday at the age of 33. The five-time Pro Bowler is believed to have suffered a seizure in the shower, according to his family.
NFL
KFH Sports Radio

Broncos honor the memory of Demaryius Thomas

Bruce takes a brief aside to mention the touching tribute to Demaryius Thomas in Denver’s missing man formation that began their game on Sunday. News and reaction from around the NFL on a Monday Sports Daily with Bruce and Jacob.
NFL
CBS Denver

‘Best Receiver We Ever Had’: Fans Mourn Loss Of Demaryius Thomas Before Sunday’s Broncos Game

DENVER (CBS4) – Ask Stan Solano who his favorite Denver Broncos player of the last 10 years is, and he won’t hesitate to tell you it is Demaryius Thomas. Solano, like thousands of others, went to Sunday’s game early to mourn and remember the Bronco great who died at the age of just 33. “He’s probably the best receiver we ever had,” he said. (credit: CBS) He joined others at a memorial set up by the team. “I feel really sad for him,” said Solano as he choked back tears. (credit: CBS) Kaysen Nightpipe is just 12 years old, but he is still feeling a sense...
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

324K+
Followers
33K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy