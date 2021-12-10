ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Listen to Cambridge Rotary "12 Days of Christmas" winners on WILE-FM

By AVC News
Your Radio Place
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to the Cambridge Rotary “12...

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House clears bill to raise debt limit

The House cleared legislation early Wednesday morning to raise the debt limit through next year’s midterm elections, staving off an unprecedented federal default just in time for the deadline set by the Treasury Department. The bill, which lawmakers passed 221-209, with one Republican voting yes, raises the federal debt...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cambridge, OH
Cambridge, OH
Society
CBS News

Stephen Curry breaks NBA career 3-point record

Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for 3-pointers. Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors' game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen. Curry hit the shot from...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#12 Days#The Cambridge Rotary
CBS News

Real-world data suggest 2 doses of Pfizer vaccine 70% effective at preventing hospitalization with Omicron variant

South African researchers released encouraging data on Tuesday based on real-world COVID-19 infections in the country during the current, fourth wave of coronavirus infections, driven almost entirely by the new Omicron variant. The preliminary analysis of data gathered by the insurer Discovery, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, shows the standard two-dose regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has been about 70% effective at preventing hospitalization over the last three weeks, as Omicron has swept across the country.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy