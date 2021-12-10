ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Learns Fried Chicken Ropes from St. Louis Pro

By Chase Thomas
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fJm1_0dJRxBd000

Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson knows all sorts of things. However, we learned this week that he did not know a thing or two about fried chicken. Yes, the star of Duck Dynasty learned the fried chicken ropes from a St. Louis Pro.

For the caption on his Instagram post Willie wrote, “I invited my good friend Rick Lewis of @gracemeatthree to show us he makes his famous FRIED CHICKEN! Will it be good enough to impress Phil? Watch my latest YouTube video to find out (in bio)”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZJmDOx-Sl4

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The WORLD’S GREATEST FRIED CHICKEN!!! Is it Phil Robertson APPROVED ??? | Cooking with Miss Kay (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZJmDOx-Sl4)

Fans loved the post and the subsequent video. One fan wrote in the comments, “Merry Christmas YOU AND YOUR WHOLE FAMILY I MISS YOUR SHOW.”

Another fan wrote, “I enjoyed that video very much.”

What Willie Robertson of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Is Up To Now

Many folks wondered what exactly the Robertsons would be up to having after their hit reality show on A&E wrapped up. It turns out, each member of the family is doing all sorts of things. For Willie and Korie, they are doing a new Facebook Watch show that features big-time guests and discusses some rather difficult topics.

Korie said of the show, “The most attractive thing about the show to us is that maybe, it will make a difference in the world and shine the light on some hard topics.” It is another outlet for the couple to have important conversations with them.

She continued, “Having the chance to invite people in our home is just real disarming to everyone involved. It’s not like social media where people are yelling and screaming at each other. I mean, there is a lot of anger in the world. But if we just sit down and talk together, there is a chance we can all make the world a better place.”

The New Show for the Robertsons

They want to offer a different kind of conversation for folks who may be tired and frustrated with how their conversations go or how other folks have conversations on a national scale. They ultimately want to work to make the world better through their conversations.

“We are all the same.” That’s the message of the Facebook Watch show. This is a show about bringing folks together rather than pushing them apart. It’s hard to argue against that sort of messaging. She concluded,“We all want the same things. We want love and we want our family to be safe and healthy and we all want a connection with others. It can be very easy to forget that we are all human sometimes.”

Korie and Willie Robertson starred on the hit A&E show Duck Dynasty for years up until the show concluded in 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Wishes Son Rowdy a Happy 19th Birthday

On Friday morning, Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson shared a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram dedicated to her son, Rowdy. Rowdy is Willie and Korie Robertson‘s adopted son who joined the family back in May 2016. A few months later in September, the Robertsons officially adopted Rowdy. The young man has now been with the famous family from Duck Dynasty for five years since he was 14 years old.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Robertson
Person
Phil Robertson
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Celebrates Daughter Rebecca’s Anniversary, Journey as a Parent

Late on Friday night, Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson made sure to acknowledge and celebrate her daughter and son-in-law’s anniversary. Korie and Willie Robertson share three biological children together, two girls and boy. They also have a foster daughter and two adopted sons. The Robertsons’ foster daughter, Rebecca Robertson Loflin, joined the family as an exchange student from Taiwan at 16 years old. The family enjoyed having her around so much, they invited her back for her senior year of high school.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Reflects on Saving a Friend in Emotional Tribute

It doesn’t get much better than a good old-fashioned Duck Dynasty story from the one and only Phil Robertson. And boy did he have just that on Saturday evening. It goes without saying that 75-year-old Phil Robertson has come a long way over the years. The Duck Dynasty star was born back in 1946, and he grew up in some pretty tough conditions. That led to him getting into some trouble here and there and to a life of partying in his young days.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Brings Christmas Spirit With Dance

Sadie Robertson Huff stars in Duck Dynasty. In a recent Instagram post, she spreads some Christmas cheer with a creative dance. “I planned out our whole day. First, we make snow angels for two hours, and then we’ll go ice skating, and then we’ll eat a whole roll of Tollhouse Cookie Dough as fast as we can, and then to finish, we’ll snuggle,” she writes in the caption.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#Ropes#The Star Of Duck Dynasty#Gracemeatthree#Javascript#Duck Dynasty#A E
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Reminds Fans of ‘What Christmas Is All About’

Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson would like to issue “a quick reminder of what Christmas is all about in case the busy-ness of it all has made us forget.”. December 25th is less than two weeks away. And Korie Robertson is worried that we’re all getting too involved with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, which means we’re forgetting about the true meaning of Christmas.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’: Sadie Robertson’s Family All Showed Up to Church ‘Understanding the Assignment’

Matching whether planned or accidental is fun. Perhaps, though, it is more fun when it is accidental. Accidental to the point that when you arrive at a destination and you find the person you were there to meet is matching with you, you can’t help but laugh and enjoy the moment. It’s funny how life can work sometimes, isn’t it? Well, it happened with the Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her mother, Outsiders. Hilariously enough, Sadie Robertson’s family all showed up to church wearing matching outfits.
RELIGION
US Magazine

Duck Dynasty’s Reed Robertson Welcomes 1st Child With Wife Brighton Robertson

Meet the newest Duck Dynasty darling! Five years after tying the knot, Reed Robertson and Brighton Robertson became parents to a baby girl. “Merris Carroway Robertson born on 11/24/21 at 1:37am at 7lbs 2oz and 20.5in,” the new mom, 25, recently told her Instagram followers. “Reed and I are so in love with her and can’t believe she’s ours!”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis & Wife Emma Heming Share Rare Photo With Daughters Evelyn, 7, & Mabel, 9 — Photo

Bruce Willis and Emma Hening enjoyed a low key Thanksgiving with their girls as they visited a neighborhood park. Bruce Willis, 65, and Emma Heming, 43, shared a rare photo of their daughters Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9, on Thanksgiving! The couple marked the holiday with a quiet visit to a park where they snapped the cute picture holding wooden walking sticks, later shared by Emma to Instagram on Nov. 26. “The thing that I’ve come to realize about gratitude is it grounds me to the here and now—not the things of my past or the worries of the future,” she began her caption.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop looking at Jennifer Lopez’s overlined lips

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez slay. The singer posted a couple of fire pictures on Instagram featuring one of the most beautiful makeup glams we’ve ever seen. For an evening in Las Vegas, J-Lo wore a stunning grey-toned smoky eye with fluttery lashes and perfectly groomed eyebrows. Her skin was also incredibly glowy, something that her go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips puts down to keeping it hydrated. But it’s Jennifer's lips we can’t stop looking at – in the best way possible.
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

324K+
Followers
33K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy