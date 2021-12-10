Austin Multifamily Real Estate Offering Now Live With 15.9% Target Annual Returns

The S&P BSE Realty index gained 2.9% on December 10 in contrast to BSE Sensex 's 0.035% slump. The former's 5.42% weekly gains surpassed Sensex's 2.31% gains during the same period with a higher margin. However, the BSE Realty index declined 6.24% in a month compared to a 3.18% fall in Sensex in that period. The realty index jumped 22.84% in three months, 41.76% in six months, and 78% in a year. During the same period Sensex gained 0.83%, 12.4%, and 27.91% respectively. Real estate stocks took a back seat amid Omicron variant fears. However, as the fears regarding Omicron receded in the last couple of days, they made a strong come back. We have revisited two stocks in this space that were earlier covered. Analyzing them after second-quarter results, we felt that they continue to hold the potential to generate solid returns in the medium term.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO