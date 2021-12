“Tik-a-Tok-a-Who?”, was Adele’s response to her management’s suggestion to promote her music to younger audiences on Tiktok, the video-sharing platform owned by Chinese company ByteDance. “If everyone’s making music for the TikTok, who’s making music for my generation?”, she asked. Adele might resist, but the platform has nonetheless been popularising and promoting her song Easy on me, with creators using it in almost one million videos in the first month after its release, making it viral on the app alone. That’s because creator culture on TikTok is changing the way hits are made, how music is promoted, and how the world...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO