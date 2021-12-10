ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

3 University of Alabama law students donate kidneys to save lives

By Tim Reid
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TR4AP_0dJRwj7h00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Three University of Alabama law students are giving the gift of life this holiday season. They each donated one of their kidneys.

Vehicle of missing Auburn University student located in 45-year-old cold case

Katrina Smith is a UA law student; she along with her classmates decided to donate simply to help save the lives of three people who needed kidney transplants.

“I don’t think I did anything difficult or hard, I think my recipient did all the hard work because what she did was twenty times worse than what we had to go through, and I would do this a million times over again if I had too,” Katrina said.

Ryne Smith said after his surgery he and the other law students got to meet the three people who received kidneys. Ryne says they made the decision to become donors after researching the UAB Kidney Centers Donor program.

“There is a big need for this kind of thing and I learned about the amount of people who need kidneys and the impact I could have on someone’s life,” said Ryne. “And at that point based on the amount of effort I would have to go through in order to change that person’s life, it was a no brainer. I made that decision right then and there.”

According to The University of Alabama at Birmingham Kidney Center, more than 2,200 Alabamians need a kidney transplant. Each year nationwide, fewer than 200 kidney transplants come from donors who are not related to the recipients.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Education
WKRG News 5

Student uses paycheck to help veterans in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County High School student who attends the North Baldwin Center for Technology in Bay Minette is using his paycheck to make a difference in the lives of others this holiday season. Andrew Wallace decided to use his entire paycheck to purchase items for residents at the William F. […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Transplants#Wiat#Auburn University#Ua#Alabamians
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy