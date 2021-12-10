ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Twins hire former MLB catcher Hank Conger as 1B/catching coach

By Steve Adams
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTPGF_0dJRwZFJ00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins announced Friday morning that they hired former big league catcher Hank Conger as their new first base coach and catching coach. This is Conger’s first major league coaching assignment, but it’s not his first professional coaching job. He’s spent the past two seasons as the catching coach with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization.

Conger, 34 in January, will make for another young addition to an increasingly youthful Twins coaching staff. Rocco Baldelli is entering his fourth season as the team’s skipper despite only turning 40 near the end of the season. The Twins also hired 41-year-old Jayce Tingler, formerly the Padres’ skipper, as their new bench coach this offseason. Newly hired David Popkins, meanwhile, turned 32 last month. He’ll serve as a co-hitting coach alongside Rudy Hernandez, who’s been on the Twins’ staff since 2015.

Conger was the No. 25 overall pick by the Angels in the 2006 draft and ranked as one of the sport’s top catching prospects prior to his MLB debut in 2010. He spent parts of the next seven seasons playing in the majors with the Halos, Astros and Rays, batting a combined .221/.294/.360 in 1,134 plate appearances. Conger graded as one of the top framing catchers in the game during his seven-year run in the majors and was generally considered a strong receiver.

Former first base coach Tommy Watkins will move across the diamond and serve as the team’s new third base coach following Conger’s hiring, per the team. Former third base coach Tony Diaz, meanwhile, will move to the role of assistant bench coach and infield coach.

The Twins also announced that Double-A pitching coach Luis Ramirez is being promoted to the major league staff, where he’ll serve as an assistant pitching coach, working alongside pitching coach Wes Johnson and bullpen coach Pete Maki. The 48-year-old Ramirez has been in the Twins organization for 16 seasons, serving as a minor league pitching coach and pitching coordinator.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins sign starter Dylan Bundy to one-year deal

The Twins announced they’ve signed starter Dylan Bundy to a one-year deal with a club option for 2023. The BBI Sports Group client will reportedly be guaranteed $5M, taking the form of a $4M salary in 2022 and at least a $1M buyout on the $11M option. Bundy profiles as...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

KBO's LG Twins re-sign former first-round pick Casey Kelly

Right-hander Casey Kelly has re-signed with the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization, reports Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News. Kelly will receive a base salary of $1.2MM, with a further $300K available in incentives. The Twins also signed Adam Plutko a few days ago, bringing them up to the maximum of two foreign pitchers. As Yoo points out, this means they will not be bringing back left-hander Andrew Suarez.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers officially announce signing of Javier Baez

The Tigers have landed their new franchise shortstop. Detroit announced on Wednesday they’ve signed Javier Baez to a six-year contract. According to reports, it’s a $140M guarantee for the Wasserman client, who also lands some other perks in the deal. Baez can opt out after the 2023 campaign and has limited no-trade protection that allows him to block a move to 10 teams each year.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Diaz
Person
Wes Johnson
Person
Tommy Watkins
Person
Hank Conger
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Rocco Baldelli
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

KBO’s Kiwoom Heroes expected to sign Yasiel Puig

Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig is in agreement with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization, reports Yonhap News (h/t to Yonhap’s Jeeho Yoo). It’ll be a one-year, $1M contract, the maximum amount allowed under KBO rules for first-year foreign players. (Francys Romero of Las Mayores reported yesterday that Puig was nearing agreement with a KBO team).
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twins#Big League#The Lotte Giants#Padres#Angels#Bullpen
MLB Trade Rumors

Transaction retrospection: Alex Rodriguez signs with the Rangers

Alex Rodriguez makes his debut on the Hall of Fame ballot this winter, and considering all of the PED-related controversy that surrounded his career, it remains to be seen if he will ever end up with a plaque in Cooperstown. His fate will ultimately be determined by how the writers (and, quite possibly, future veterans committees) view these off-the-field actions, whereas for the average HOF candidate, discussions usually just center around the numbers.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mike Shildt expected to take job in commissioner’s office

After being fired by the Cardinals in October, former manager Mike Shildt is now headed for a job in the Commissioner’s Office, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Shildt is expected to take a role in the On-Field Operations department, working under senior VP Michael Hill. The Padres...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox, Astros interested in Trevor Story

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have expressed interest in free-agent shortstop Trevor Story, reports MLB Network’s Jon Heyman in his latest insider piece for Audacy’s “Big Time Baseball” podcast. Heyman reiterates that he’s also heard Seattle convey interest in the shortstop, as MLBTR covered before the lockout last week. As is the case with all player-team connections made in the lockout age, no talks can take place between either party until the lockout is lifted.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
IBWAA

The Dodgers Shouldn't Bring Correa To LA

Correa to LA? Nonsensical some say.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. It was inevitable, the plotline too juicy to ignore. After all, why report rational baseball news when there are clicks to be had, fans to inflame, and tweet wars to begin?
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Rockies hire ex-Yankees hitting coach

P.J. Pilittere didn’t stay unemployed for long. The former New York Yankees assistant hitting coach is taking the same job with the Colorado Rockies. MLB.com reports Pilittere is one of three new additions to the coaching staff of manager Bud Black. Joining Pilittere in Colorado are bullpen coach Reid Cornelius and assistant hitting coach Andy González. In addition Darryl Scott is moving from bullpen coach to pitching coach.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners interested in free agent shortstop Trevor Story

Per Robert Murray of Fansided, the Mariners have expressed interest in free agent shortstop Trevor Story. This comes in addition to earlier reports that Kris Bryant had also drawn their attention. Evidently, their recent acquisitions of second baseman Adam Frazier (from the Padres) and 2021 AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray (who they gave a five-year, $115M deal) hasn’t slaked Seattle’s interest in acquiring a big-ticket bat to anchor a lineup set to lose longtime third baseman Kyle Seager.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus among candidates for Mets' managerial opening

The Mets declined an option to bring back skipper Luis Rojas shortly after the end of the 2021 season. Two months later, they remain without a manager. After spending a significant chunk of the early offseason in the search for a new GM that eventually landed Billy Eppler, the Mets turned their attention to the player market last week in advance of the lockout. With clubs barred from making major league transactions for the duration of the work stoppage, the Mets and the Athletics, the other team currently without a manager, figure to zero in on those respective searches in short order.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets to interview Buck Showalter for managerial opening?

The Mets are scheduled to interview Buck Showalter on Wednesday as part of their managerial search, reports Jon Heyman of the MLB Network (Twitter link). That’s hardly a surprise, as Showalter was reported to be on the Mets' radar last week. Perhaps of more interest is that Heyman adds that some around the industry see Showalter as the favorite, although he notes that other candidates are expected to sit down in the coming days.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers’ reported contract offer to Max Scherzer feels kind of insulting

Soooo … let us get this straight. Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers were willing to give into Trevor Bauer’s nonsensical demands and pay him $40+ million per year for 2021 and 2022 despite the fact he owned a career 4.00 ERA, but they weren’t willing to do the same for a three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer?
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy